Lisnamulligan Rural Association held their first ever tractor run on Saturday afternoon, setting off from Rathfriland Co-Op.

All types of vehicles were invited to attend and there was a fantastic turnout of tractors, cars, motorcycles and lorries on the day.

Food was served at the mart following the enjoyable road run, with proceeds from the event going to charity.

Enjoy a look through the gallery of images below, taken by Billy Maxwell.

Ally McAndrew and Jessica McDowell.

David and Jenny Parke at the tractor run last Saturday.

Albert Jackson.

Gareth Sloane with Ross and Gracie enjoying the tractor run last Saturday.

