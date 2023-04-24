23 pictures from a charity tractor run organised by Lisnamulligan Rural Association
Lisnamulligan Rural Association held their first ever tractor run on Saturday afternoon, setting off from Rathfriland Co-Op.
By Joanne Knox
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST
All types of vehicles were invited to attend and there was a fantastic turnout of tractors, cars, motorcycles and lorries on the day.
Food was served at the mart following the enjoyable road run, with proceeds from the event going to charity.
Enjoy a look through the gallery of images below, taken by Billy Maxwell.
