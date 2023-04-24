News you can trust since 1963
23 pictures from a charity tractor run organised by Lisnamulligan Rural Association

Lisnamulligan Rural Association held their first ever tractor run on Saturday afternoon, setting off from Rathfriland Co-Op.

By Joanne Knox
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST

All types of vehicles were invited to attend and there was a fantastic turnout of tractors, cars, motorcycles and lorries on the day.

Food was served at the mart following the enjoyable road run, with proceeds from the event going to charity.

Enjoy a look through the gallery of images below, taken by Billy Maxwell.

Ally McAndrew and Jessica McDowell.

1. Lisnamulligan Tractor Run

Ally McAndrew and Jessica McDowell. Photo: Billy Maxwell

David and Jenny Parke at the tractor run last Saturday.

2. Lisnamulligan Tractor Run

David and Jenny Parke at the tractor run last Saturday. Photo: Billy Maxwell

Albert Jackson.

3. Lisnamulligan Tractor Run

Albert Jackson. Photo: Billy Maxwell

Gareth Sloane with Ross and Gracie enjoying the tractor run last Saturday.

4. Lisnamulligan Tractor Run

Gareth Sloane with Ross and Gracie enjoying the tractor run last Saturday. Photo: Billy Maxwell

