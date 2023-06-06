This attractive farm is offered for sale by H.A. McIlrath and Sons Ltd as whole or in two lots.

Located on the Rushvale Road, Ballyclare, the farm is available to buy as a whole for £800,000.

The farm has road frontage and is pleasantly situated nine miles from Belfast, three miles from Ballyclare and two miles from Mossley West Train Station.

Access to the property is via a short private asphalt drive with neat Beech hedge.

Lot one comprises house, yard and 11.93 acres and is for sale for £630,000.

The selling agent states: “The dwelling is partly stone and was fully renovated in 1988 with an extension, a spacious conservatory with a southerly aspect, added in 2013.

“It is in immaculate condition with PVC Double Glazing and O.F.C.H. It occupies a lovely, secluded setting.”

The accommodation includes entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, study, sunroom, separate W.C., utility room, bedrooms (two with en suite), office and bathroom

Outside there is an asphalt parking area and neat lawns with attractive borders. As there is a stream in the middle of the front paddock, there is potential for a gardening enthusiast to dig a pond.

A self-contained one-bed apartment on the farm would make an ideal Airbnb. It is located above the garage and has PVC double glazing and O.F.C.H.

A lift could be installed by the purchaser if required.

The farmyard includes:

- New shed 45’ x 19

- Shed 45’ x 19 (sheep slats one bay)

- Shed 30’ x 19’.

- Concrete enclosed yard with gates to the field

- Three stables

- Tack room

- Outside W.C.

The 11.93 acres is laid out in four handy fields.

Lot two comprises 11.39 acres and is for sale for £170,000. The two fields within this lot have road frontage.

The land in both lots is ideal for cutting or grazing and is fenced for sheep.

You can view the listing in full here or, for further information and to arrange a viewing, contact H.A. McIlrath and Sons on Tel. 028 2954 0588.

