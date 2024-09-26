24 brilliant photographs from Causeway Coast Mini Club's annual Coastal Run

The iconic cars set off from Carrickfergus in glorious sunshine on Sunday 22 September.

Participants made their way along the the scenic coastal route towards Ballycastle, stopping for a break along the way in Waterfoot.

Finally, the Minis – from classic to modern day models – parked up along Ballycastle seafront.

A fantastic amount of £1,178 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society.

Photographs by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

