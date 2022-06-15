24 pictures from the 175th Armagh County Agricultural Show

The event, organised by Armagh County Agricultural Show Society, was held at Gosford Forest Park and featured everything from livestock and equestrian competitions, food and craft marquees, cooking demonstrations and trade stands to vintage displays, home industries, live music, a fun fair and lots more.

The recently elected Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield, was delighted to visit the local agricultural showcase.

He commented: “There really was no better way to kick start my first run of official engagements as Lord Mayor than by making a visit to this year’s Armagh County Show and getting to meet so many of the borough’s hard-working, ambitious and highly-respected Food Heartland businesses.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly Bradley at the 175th Armagh County Show.

“No more visible than at today’s show, our borough is home to a thriving, diverse and distinguished agri scene that includes everyone from planters to producers; crafters to creators; growers to grocers; butchers to bakers; and breeders to brewers.

“As a council, we are extremely proud of this local agricultural and farming community, and we are keen to continue showcasing and championing their success as well as supporting and driving their sustainable growth by working in partnership with the sector through our many interventions such as the recently launched Agriculture Strategy and Action Plan.”

As thousands flocked to the Markethill parkland, the show did not disappoint, with highlights including a mouth-watering array of local Food Heartland produce in the food marquee, a cookery demonstration with leading local chefs, Paula McIntyre and Kirsty Stevenson, as well as countless trophies and rosettes handed out to champion agri businesses, breeders, handlers and riders.

One of the longest-running shows in Ireland, the Armagh County Agricultural Show dates back to 1829.

Samuel Flannagan at the 175th Armagh County Show

To learn more about the Food Heartland and ABC Council’s Agriculture Strategy and Action Plan, please contact [email protected]

James Graham from Portadown at the 175th Armagh County Show

175th Armagh County Show

Irene and David Lester at the 175th Armagh County Show

Perrie Tracey at the 175th Armagh County Show.

Chef Paula McIntyre with Christine Marshall from Marshall Beekeeping who took part in ABC Council’s Food Heartland showcase stand at the 175th Armagh County Show.

Chef Paula McIntyre with Heather and Damian Gilvary from Heather’s Homemades who took part in ABC Council’s Food Heartland showcase stand at the 175th Armagh County Show.

Chef Paula McIntyre with Alanna Wilson and Jenny Wilson from Island Dairies who took part in ABC Councilâ€TMs Food Heartland showcase stand at the 175th Armagh County Show.

Des Simpson from Messrs G & D Simpson at the 175th Armagh County Show

Malachy Hughes from Biome Connect, who took part in ABC Councilâ€TMs Food Heartland showcase stand at the 175th Armagh County Show

Samara Radcliffe at the 175th Armagh County Show

Tracey Morton of Nancy Herefords at the 175th Armagh County Show

Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield with Tracey Toner from The Lush Larder who took part in ABC Council's Food Heartland showcase stand at the 175th Armagh County Show.

Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield with Glen Black from Peggy's Family Farm who took part in ABC Council's Food Heartland showcase stand at the 175th Armagh County Show.

Sarah Jane, Lily, and Leah Lester at the 175th Armagh County Show

Andrew Clarke from Armagh at the 175th Armagh County Show

Chef Paula McIntyre with Tracey Toner from The Lush Larder who took part in ABC Council’s Food Heartland showcase stand at the 175th Armagh County Show.

Chef Paula McIntyre with Colin Capper Rosemount Cottage Farm Meats who took part in ABC Councilâ€TMs Food Heartland showcase stand at the 175th Armagh County Show.

Caroline and Maggie Black from Peggy's Family Farm who took part in ABC Council's Food Heartland showcase stand at the 175th Armagh County Show.

Ciaran Kerr from Kinnego Herefords at the 175th Armagh County Show

Paddy Gillen, Nathaniel Lennox and Roy Colvin at the 175th Armagh County Show

Armagh County Show Gosford Forest Park, Co.Armagh. Image: LiamMcArdle.com