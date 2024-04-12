The visit to the Fleming Agri factory in Newbuildings was the first stop during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland by Princess Anne, who also met with staff and students at South West College’s Erne campus in Enniskillen.

“Here at Fleming Agri Products, we have continually invested in the youth of the North West through our apprentice training schemes and today we were recognised for this effort with a visit from HRH Princess Anne,” a spokesperson said after the royal visit.

“Over the past 40 years the company has provided training for many generations in sheet metal working, MIG welding, spray painting, administration and management.

“The royal visitor was very interested to hear how our internal training school prepared apprentices for a career in engineering in the company.” Princess Anne spent a lot of her visit talking with the current apprentices, as well as meeting with many past students who are now long-serving members of the highly skilled team at the factory.

George Fleming commented that, “by investing in the youth of today, we are assuring the future success of the company while also providing the chance to develop career opportunities in the local area”.

The Princess Royal was accompanied by local dignitaries, including the mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, and council director Mr Stephen Gillespie.

