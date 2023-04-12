News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

26 pictures from a tractor, truck and vintage vehicle run held in Rathfriland, County Down, in aid of Cancer Research UK

The Rathfriland branch of Cancer Research UK welcomed tractors, lorries and vintage vehicles to their first ever road run last Friday night (7 April).

By Joanne Knox
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST

A fantastic turnout of vehicles set off from Rathfriland mart to complete a scenic route, with refreshments served afterwards.

Enjoy a look through the gallery of images below.

Daniel Shannon, Bethany Ewart and Rachel Beggs looking forward to the tractor run at Rathfriland.

1. Rathfriland Tractor Run

Daniel Shannon, Bethany Ewart and Rachel Beggs looking forward to the tractor run at Rathfriland. Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Junior Magill with his two sons at the tractor run.

2. Rathfriland Tractor Run

Junior Magill with his two sons at the tractor run. Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Connell Jackson with his lorry at the tractor run.

3. Rathfriland Tractor Run

Connell Jackson with his lorry at the tractor run. Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
These drivers from F S Herron Animal Feeds supported the Cancer Research UK tractor run.

4. Rathfriland Tractor Run

These drivers from F S Herron Animal Feeds supported the Cancer Research UK tractor run. Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:RathfrilandCancer Research UK