26 pictures from a tractor, truck and vintage vehicle run held in Rathfriland, County Down, in aid of Cancer Research UK
The Rathfriland branch of Cancer Research UK welcomed tractors, lorries and vintage vehicles to their first ever road run last Friday night (7 April).
By Joanne Knox
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
A fantastic turnout of vehicles set off from Rathfriland mart to complete a scenic route, with refreshments served afterwards.
Enjoy a look through the gallery of images below.
