26 pupils off to Belgium for ABP’s Angus Youth Study Tour

The three-day trip is part of their skills development experience as finalists in the 2022 ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

The tour commenced at ABP Newry and then moved on to Lismullin cookery school in Navan. There the teenagers learnt about the skills involved in butchery from Kettyle Irish Foods and got to cook their own perfect Angus steak. Briefings were provided by ABP and Certified Irish Angus about the international market for Northern Irish Angus Beef before flying out to Belgium.

In Belgium the pupils will be hosted by the Irish College Leuven. They will be making presentations to Flanders Farmers Union about the projects they are working on as ABP Angus Youth Challenge finalists. They will also be visiting an Angus beef farm. On the final day the pupils head to Brussels to meet the NI Executive Office and Invest NI. Employees from ABP Belgium will give them an insight into the European arm of ABP’s business. Educational visits to the famous Great War memorials and museums in West Flanders are also part of their action-packed schedule.

The 2022 ABP Angus Youth Challenge finalists departing for their 3-day international farm to fork study tour from ABP Newry with Liam McCarthy (far left) and Stuart Cromie (far right) of ABP.

ABP’s Head of Supply Chain Development, Liam McCarthy, is accompanying the group on their trip along with other employees from ABP and Certified Irish Angus. He said: “The ABP Angus Youth Challenge helps teenagers learn, develop and gain the skills necessary to transition in to our sector. The study tour is one of many benefits that can be gained from taking part in the competition.”

Charles Smith of the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group added: “The study tour is one the highlights of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge. Young people’s education has been greatly disrupted by the pandemic. So we wanted to make this year’s trip all the more memorable for them and their teachers. The ABP Angus Youth Challenge will open again for new entries in September. 14-15 year old going into Year 11, or interested parents and teachers can register now at www.abpangusyouthchallenge.com.”

The finalist team from Newtownhamilton High School taking part in the ‘Steak Off’ to cook the best Angus steak for the judges from ABP and Certified Irish Angus.