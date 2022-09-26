27 pictures from the annual Gall Bog Bar Tractor Run

Held on the last Saturday in September, the Gall Bog tractor run is always very well supported, and this year was no different.
Vintage vehicles of all makes and sizes set off on the scenic loop on Saturday afternoon, with plenty of tasty burgers and refreshments on offer when they returned.
Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
Katie Doyle looking forward to the tractor run at the Gall Bog Pictured are the helpers at the tractor run at the Gall Bog last Saturday in aid of Macmillan cancer support. 60 tractors took part in what was a most successful event Michael McGreevy and Patrick McAdam ready for the tractor run at the Gall Bog Ernest Mathers has a chat with Mrs Susan McCusker at the Gall Bog tractor run Pictured are the helpers at the burger stall last Saturday (from left) Gordon and Barbara Hutchinson, Alan and Jennifer Crory Eric Reain from Dromore brought his Lorry to the Gall Bog tractor run Eamon Downey and Annie pose for a photo at the tractor run last Saturday Andrew and Spencer Corbett arrive for the tractor run at the Gall Bog Rogan Denny, Daniel Brennan and Stewart Hamilton Conor McGivern and Dan Shields John Bingham and Errol Kelly having a chat at the tractor run Selling raffle tickets for Macmillan Cancer Support are Clanagh Mackin and Emily Miller From left: Daniel McGrath, Daniel Meade, Ben and Patrick Johnston Lynne and Kate Burns looking forward to the tractor run Supporting the tractor run at Gall Bog (from Left) Joe and Sharon Burns with Amelia Logan and Marie McClenaghan Roger and Alfie Erwin arrive for the tractor run at Gall Bog From left: Graham Hutchinson, Niall Crory and Jamie McGrath Noel Walsh with Stephen Patterson Will Davison from Donacloney at the tractor run at the Gall Bog last Saturday From left: Norman Reid, Hugh Mayne and John Carey Enjoying the tractor run last Saturday are (from left) Colin Rooney, Sammy Bingham, Patsy Rooney and James McPolin Jonathan Hawthorne ready for the tractor run Nigel Craig and Mark Esler looking forward to the tractor run Chrisse Taggart brought her pet dog to the Gall Bog tractor run last Saturday Alan Dawson and David Esler with their tractors Alan Crory and Shauna at the tractor run Mark McGarrity with his 1990 R31 at the tractor run