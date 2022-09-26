News you can trust since 1963
27 pictures from the annual Gall Bog Bar Tractor Run

The annual Gall Bog Bar Tractor Run was held near Banbridge in County Down on Saturday, with money raised going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:00 am
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:02 am

Held on the last Saturday in September, the Gall Bog tractor run is always very well supported, and this year was no different.

Vintage vehicles of all makes and sizes set off on the scenic loop on Saturday afternoon, with plenty of tasty burgers and refreshments on offer when they returned.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

Katie Doyle looking forward to the tractor run at the Gall Bog

Pictured are the helpers at the tractor run at the Gall Bog last Saturday in aid of Macmillan cancer support. 60 tractors took part in what was a most successful event
Michael McGreevy and Patrick McAdam ready for the tractor run at the Gall Bog
Ernest Mathers has a chat with Mrs Susan McCusker at the Gall Bog tractor run
Pictured are the helpers at the burger stall last Saturday (from left) Gordon and Barbara Hutchinson, Alan and Jennifer Crory
Eric Reain from Dromore brought his Lorry to the Gall Bog tractor run
Eamon Downey and Annie pose for a photo at the tractor run last Saturday
Andrew and Spencer Corbett arrive for the tractor run at the Gall Bog
Rogan Denny, Daniel Brennan and Stewart Hamilton
Conor McGivern and Dan Shields
John Bingham and Errol Kelly having a chat at the tractor run
Selling raffle tickets for Macmillan Cancer Support are Clanagh Mackin and Emily Miller
From left: Daniel McGrath, Daniel Meade, Ben and Patrick Johnston
Lynne and Kate Burns looking forward to the tractor run
Supporting the tractor run at Gall Bog (from Left) Joe and Sharon Burns with Amelia Logan and Marie McClenaghan
Roger and Alfie Erwin arrive for the tractor run at Gall Bog
From left: Graham Hutchinson, Niall Crory and Jamie McGrath
Noel Walsh with Stephen Patterson
Will Davison from Donacloney at the tractor run at the Gall Bog last Saturday
From left: Norman Reid, Hugh Mayne and John Carey
Enjoying the tractor run last Saturday are (from left) Colin Rooney, Sammy Bingham, Patsy Rooney and James McPolin
Jonathan Hawthorne ready for the tractor run
Nigel Craig and Mark Esler looking forward to the tractor run
Chrisse Taggart brought her pet dog to the Gall Bog tractor run last Saturday
Alan Dawson and David Esler with their tractors
Alan Crory and Shauna at the tractor run
Mark McGarrity with his 1990 R31 at the tractor run
