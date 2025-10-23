29 pictures from the YFCU floral art competition heats in full bloom

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 10:00 BST
YFCU floral art competition heats took place across the counties recently – and what a fantastic evening of colour, creativity, and talent it was.

A huge thank you to all the competitors who embraced this year’s theme, “Harvest Time”, and showcased such beautiful arrangements inspired by the season.

The YFCU are incredibly grateful to the sponsor, Power NI , for their continued support of this creative competition

Ben Allen, first, 21-25, from Bleary YFC

Ryan Leathem, third 21-25, from Bleary YFC

Katy Minish, second, 16-18, from Bleary YFC

Grace George from Collone YFC who was placed second in the 18-21 age category

Related topics:YFCUPower NI
