30 photographs from Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Society's annual St. Patrick's Day match

Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Society held its annual St. Patrick’s Day ploughing match on Monday (18 March).
By Joanne Knox
Published 19th Mar 2024, 10:19 GMT

The match was held on ground kindly donated by James Black, Carey.

The ploughing match, which is steeped in over 100 years of history, is believed to be the only all-horse ploughing match still being held in Ireland today and attracts competitors from all over Ireland and beyond.

Photographs by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

Lucy Hanna pictured at the Ballycastle St Patricks Day Ploughing Match, the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA)

1. Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Match

Lucy Hanna pictured at the Ballycastle St Patricks Day Ploughing Match, the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA) Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day Ploughing Match, the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA)

2. Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Match

Pictured at the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day Ploughing Match, the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA) Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
The Brown family pictured at the Ballycastle St Patricks Day Ploughing Match the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

3. Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Match

The Brown family pictured at the Ballycastle St Patricks Day Ploughing Match the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Paddy Gillan and friends pictured at the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day Ploughing Match, the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA)

4. Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Match

Paddy Gillan and friends pictured at the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day Ploughing Match, the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA) Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Ireland