30 photographs from Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Society's annual St. Patrick's Day match

The match was held on ground kindly donated by James Black, Carey.
The ploughing match, which is steeped in over 100 years of history, is believed to be the only all-horse ploughing match still being held in Ireland today and attracts competitors from all over Ireland and beyond.
Photographs by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.
Lucy Hanna pictured at the Ballycastle St Patricks Day Ploughing Match, the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland.
Pictured at the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day Ploughing Match, the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland.
The Brown family pictured at the Ballycastle St Patricks Day Ploughing Match the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland.
Paddy Gillan and friends pictured at the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day Ploughing Match, the oldest horse ploughing match held in Ireland.