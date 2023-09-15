30 pictures from the World Sheepdog Trials at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore, Northern Ireland
The World Sheepdog Trials are being held in Northern Ireland for the first time, with thousands of visitors making their way to the Gill Hall Estate, Dromore, Co Down.
By Joanne Knox
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
Among the visitors to the event was the Princess Royal who met with local politicians, business owners and competitors.
The competition continues today, with young handlers taking to the field this afternoon.
Gates will open once again tomorrow morning at 6.15am, with the Seniors Final commencing on field one at 7.30am.
A prize giving will be held tomorrow evening at approximately 5.30pm.
You can book tickets for the World Sheepdog Trials here.
Pictures below by Phil Magowan / Press Eye.
