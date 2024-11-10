300 plus delegates to attend Nuffield Farming Conference in Belfast
The event will comprise pre-conference tours, two days of high quality presentations in Belfast’s Assembly Buildings and a high profile conference dinner, taking place in Titanic Belfast
Jason Rankin is a member of Nuffield’s Northern Ireland Committee.
He commented: “The tremendous delegate numbers reflect the scope of the overall event and the relevance of the topics to be addressed by the speakers taking part in the two-day conference.
“A true highlight of the event will be the participation of the inaugural Next Gen scholars, all of whom hail from Northern Ireland.
He added: “The opportunity to complete a full Nuffield scholarship is only available to people aged between 25 and 45.
“Young people are the lifeblood of any industry.
“So, the aim of Next-Gen is to provide a new generation of farmers and agri-food professionals with an opportunity to gain direct experience of the Nuffield Foundation and the key role it plays within the UK’s farming and food sectors.”
Large numbers of young farmers from across Northern Ireland are expected to attend the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference.”
Jason Rankin again: “And it’s very important for this to be the case.
“The speakers presenting at the conference will address all the key issues that relate to the future development of all our farming sectors.”
The farm visits take place on the first day of the event.
Trevor Alcorn, another member of the Nuffield Northern Ireland Committee commented: “Three visits have been organised. The first will be hosted by the McCracken family, who farm close to Holywood in Co Down. The family milk is committed to a spring calving policy and securing the maximum amount of milk from graze grass.
“The second venue is Blakiston Houston’s Reynolds’ dairy farm at Craigantlet in North Down,
“Here, there will be an opportunity for delegates to assess at first hand the impact of the anaerobic digester currently operating at that site.”
He continued: “Both farm visits combined will allow attending delegates to see that it is possible for such progressive dairying operations to be located so close to a large city like Belfast.
“The third visit will be hosted by the Bullhouse Brew Company, one of Northern Ireland most innovative craft beer businesses.”