The Nuffield organisation has confirmed that in excess of 300 delegates will attend its 2024 annual farming conference, taking place in Belfast between Tuesday November 19th and Thursday 21st.

The event will comprise pre-conference tours, two days of high quality presentations in Belfast’s Assembly Buildings and a high profile conference dinner, taking place in Titanic Belfast

Jason Rankin is a member of Nuffield’s Northern Ireland Committee.

He commented: “The tremendous delegate numbers reflect the scope of the overall event and the relevance of the topics to be addressed by the speakers taking part in the two-day conference.

Discussing the final arrangements for the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference, taking place in Belfast between November 19th and 21st, l to r: John Martin, Northern Ireland Nuffield Committee; John Rankin, Northern Ireland Nuffield Committee and Euan McCracken, Next Gen Scholar. (Pic: Freelance)

“A true highlight of the event will be the participation of the inaugural Next Gen scholars, all of whom hail from Northern Ireland.

He added: “The opportunity to complete a full Nuffield scholarship is only available to people aged between 25 and 45.

“Young people are the lifeblood of any industry.

“So, the aim of Next-Gen is to provide a new generation of farmers and agri-food professionals with an opportunity to gain direct experience of the Nuffield Foundation and the key role it plays within the UK’s farming and food sectors.”

Large numbers of young farmers from across Northern Ireland are expected to attend the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference.”

Jason Rankin again: “And it’s very important for this to be the case.

“The speakers presenting at the conference will address all the key issues that relate to the future development of all our farming sectors.”

The farm visits take place on the first day of the event.

Trevor Alcorn, another member of the Nuffield Northern Ireland Committee commented: “Three visits have been organised. The first will be hosted by the McCracken family, who farm close to Holywood in Co Down. The family milk is committed to a spring calving policy and securing the maximum amount of milk from graze grass.

“The second venue is Blakiston Houston’s Reynolds’ dairy farm at Craigantlet in North Down,

“Here, there will be an opportunity for delegates to assess at first hand the impact of the anaerobic digester currently operating at that site.”

He continued: “Both farm visits combined will allow attending delegates to see that it is possible for such progressive dairying operations to be located so close to a large city like Belfast.

“The third visit will be hosted by the Bullhouse Brew Company, one of Northern Ireland most innovative craft beer businesses.”