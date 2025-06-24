32 photographs from the Kilbroney Vintage Show 2025

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 09:46 BST
Crowds flocked to last weekend’s Kilbroney Vintage Show 2025 at Kilbroney Forest Park, Rostrevor.

Vintage vehicles shone in all their glory thanks to the sun which was out all day for the show.

Darryl Armitage travelled down to Rostrevor to capture these photographs from the show.

Noel, Tiernan and Ronan McDonald, Mayobridge, with Kevin McConville, Mayobridge, at this year's Kilbroney Vintage Show which was held at Kilbroney Forest Park, Rostrevor. Picture: Darryl Armitage

John Murnion from Kilkeel who was one of the exhibitors at this year's Kilbroney Vintage Show which was held at Kilbroney Forest Park, Rostrevor. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Brendan Murney from Killowen, Declan Haughian, Longstone, Annalong, Patsy McBride, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, and Aidan Cousins, Rostrevor, at this year's Kilbroney Vintage Show which was held at Kilbroney Forest Park, Rostrevor. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Paddy McConville and Aidan McConville, both from Hilltown, Kevin Gribben and Damian O'Hare, both from Cabra, at this year's Kilbroney Vintage Show which was held at Kilbroney Forest Park, Rostrevor. Picture: Darryl Armitage

