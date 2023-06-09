34-year old charged in relation to an ongoing investigation into a number of rural burglaries
A 34-year-old man has been charged to court following the stop and search of a vehicle in the Derrylin area of Fermanagh yesterday (Thursday 8 June).
By Joanne Knox
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST
He is charged with 17 counts of burglary (non-dwelling), five counts of criminal damage, three counts of theft, four counts of theft from a vehicle, two counts of theft of a vehicle and attempted burglary with intent to steal.
He is further charged with possession of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs with intent to supply.
The charges relate to an ongoing investigation into a number of rural burglaries in the Mid and East Antrim area and the search of a residential property in the Doagh area in March.
He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 9 June).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.