34-year old charged in relation to an ongoing investigation into a number of rural burglaries

He is charged with 17 counts of burglary (non-dwelling), five counts of criminal damage, three counts of theft, four counts of theft from a vehicle, two counts of theft of a vehicle and attempted burglary with intent to steal.

He is further charged with possession of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs with intent to supply.

The charges relate to an ongoing investigation into a number of rural burglaries in the Mid and East Antrim area and the search of a residential property in the Doagh area in March.

A 34-year-old man has been charged to court following the stop and search of a vehicle in the Derrylin area of Fermanagh on Thursday.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 9 June).