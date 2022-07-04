35 pictures from Omagh Show

There was a packed schedule of classes and plenty of entertainment for all of the family.
1.
CHAMPION: The Booth family from Stewartstown clinched the Dairy Interbreed Champion and the Champion of Champions titles at Omagh Show on Saturday.
2.
Decision Time: Casting an eye over the Beef Interbreed Championship contenders was judge Neil Barclay from Aberdeen in Scotland.
3.
Prize winners from the junior classes in the dairy section at Omagh Show.
4.
Taking part in Saturday's Young Handler competition at Omagh.