35 pictures from Omagh Show

The 180th Omagh Show was held on Friday and Saturday at The Showgrounds, Gillygooley Road.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 4th July 2022, 8:37 am

There was a packed schedule of classes and plenty of entertainment for all of the family.

You can read more about the show here.

1.

CHAMPION: The Booth family from Stewartstown clinched the Dairy Interbreed Champion and the Champion of Champions titles at Omagh Show on Saturday.

Photo Sales

2.

Decision Time: Casting an eye over the Beef Interbreed Championship contenders was judge Neil Barclay from Aberdeen in Scotland.

Photo Sales

3.

Prize winners from the junior classes in the dairy section at Omagh Show.

Photo Sales

4.

Taking part in Saturday's Young Handler competition at Omagh.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9