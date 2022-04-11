Ballymoney Spring Fair
Ballymoney Spring Fair

40 pictures from Ballymoney Spring Fair as it makes a colourful return

Ballymoney Spring Fair made a return to the town over the weekend with lots of family-friendly activities and plenty of carnival colour.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:42 pm

The spring fair was packed with vintage cars, live music, dance displays and a showcase of some of the best local artisan produce.

A pop-up Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, with around 25 traders, transformed Castlecroft Square in the town centre on Friday and Saturday.

Previous winners of the UK’s Best Community Market, this collective of makers and creators offers everything from knitwear, jewellery, paintings, woodcraft and photography to some of the tastiest artisan food products.

Enjoy a browse through the gallery of pictures taken by McAuley Multimedia.

