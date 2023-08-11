Sponsored by Norbrook, and conducted by Carlisle auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington, in conjunction with JA McClelland and Sons, the sale has attracted an outstanding entry of 41 Limousin females from many of the province’s leading herds.

The catalogue boasts an unrivalled selection of pedigree Limousin females ranging in age from March 2021 to December 2022. All entries have been individually selected on-farm by Harrison and Hetherington’s pedigree beef sales manager and auctioneer James Little.

He commented:“After last year’s record breaking 50th Anniversary sale I was delighted to receive instructions to conduct the forthcoming sale, in conjunction with JA McClelland and Sons. The 2022 sale saw some real show stoppers, and this year’s offering is no exception.”

Looking forward to the Ladies in Red Sale at Ballymena Mart on Saturday 19th August, are sponsor Kevin Corry, Norbrook; with NI Limousin Club chairman Brian McAuley, and British Limousin Cattle Society area representative Cahir McAuley. Picture: Julie Hazelton

James Little added: “The entire catalogue provides purchasers with the opportunity to acquire some of the very best genetics in the breed. There are some real stars on offer, and the mix of cow makers and show types, ensures breeding females to suit every taste and budget.

“Cattle from Northern Ireland are renowned for their quality and depth of breeding, regularly featuring in the upper echelons of premier sales throughout the UK and Ireland. The Ladies in Red Sale promises to be a fantastic event, and one not to be missed by discerning pedigree cattle enthusiasts.”

All females will be veterinary inspected prior to the auction, and will be sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association and the British Limousin Cattle Society. Entries will be pre-sale tested and eligible for immediate export to GB following the sale; or to southern Ireland by arrangement with the vendor.

Judging gets underway at 10.00am, and is in the capable hands of Mary Cormack, owner of the noted Rougemont herd based in Leominster, Hereford. The sale will commence at 1.00pm, and online bidding will also be available via Marteye. Prospective buyers are advised to contact the auctioneers for online bidding approval prior to the sale.

The full-colour catalogue, which includes photographs of the heifers on offer, features entries from 17 herds, including: Ampertaine (five), Backfarm, Carrickaldreen (two), Charlottes, Collegeland (two), Craigatoke (three), Doogary, Glenmarshal (five), Huntley, Keadyview, Keenaught, Lynderg (five), Larkhill, Moneydarragh, Rathkeeland (five), Slieve (two) and Trueman (four).

Many of the breed’s sought-after and proven bloodlines are represented in the catalogue. The heifers selling are daughters of successful stock bulls and highly acclaimed AI sires such as, Lynderg Prince, Rocky, Plumtree Fantastic, Westpit Omaha, Lynderg Dimitri, Whinfellpark Lomu, Goldies Jackpot, Loosebeare Fantastic, Ampertaine Foreman, Haltcliffe Nijinsky, Claragh Franco, Haltcliffe Dancer, Gunnerfleet Lion, Elite Forever Brill, Ironstone Gandi, Huntershall Odyssey, Foxhill Farm Ourbest, Milbrook Playboy, Gleneagle Pascal, Claragh Neymar, the 40,000gns Mereside Godolphin and Ampertaine Opportunity, the 32,000gns Ampertaine Elgin, the 20,000gns Telfurs Munster, the 19,000gns Ampertaine Jeronimo, and the 17,000gns Trueman Idol.

NI Limousin Club chairman Brian McAuley said: “This is a new sale in the club’s annual calendar, and the organising committee is excited to present a high calibre catalogue, representing the cream of Northern Ireland’s Limousin genetics.

“Vendors have been working hard in preparation for the 19th August, and we are looking forward to welcoming breeders from across the UK and Ireland. Thanks also to our principal sponsor Norbrook, for its generous financial support.”

Newry-based company Norbrook Laboratories is a global provider of vet pharmaceuticals including well-known cattle products such as Levafas Diamond, Noromectin and Closamectin Pour-On.

Norbrook’s technical sales manager, Kevin Corry, said: “We are delighted to confirm sponsorship of the Limousin Club’s forthcoming Ladies in Red Show and Sale.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this prestigious event. The sale provides breeders with an excellent opportunity to showcase their top-quality pedigree breeding stock, and I wish everyone involved the best of luck.”

Further information and catalogues are available from J A McClelland and Sons on 028 2563 3470, or auctioneer James Little on 07872 840685.