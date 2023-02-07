45 acres of land, disused dwelling and farmyard on the market in Northern Ireland for offers over £600,000
Approximately 45 acres of agricultural land, a disused dwelling which may have potential as a building site and a farmyard with a range of outbuildings is now on the market in Northern Ireland for offers over £600,000.
This superb holding on the Gorran Road, Garvagh, is located in a good farming district with easy access to the main Coleraine to Garvagh road.
It is on the market through Bensons.
The lands, extending to around 45 acres, are laid out in good sized fields. Most of the fields front both sides of the Gorran Road and have perimeter stock proof fencing and mature established hedgerows. The good quality lands are currently used for cutting and grazing.
The yard has a range of outbuildings including an open barn, cattle shed and a disused dwelling and enjoys its own access from the Gorran Road. The dwelling may have potential as a building site, subject to Planning Permission.
Seldom does a holding of this nature come on to the market and early viewing is highly recommended by the selling agent.
You can find out more here or contact Bensons, Coleraine, on Tel. 028 7034 3677.
