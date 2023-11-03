Harold’s Park Farm in Nazeing, Essex, offers potential buyers a unique opportunity to purchase a substantial 500 acre estate with views to the City of London, situated just on the outskirts of the historic Waltham Abbey.

The site, which is available to buy as a whole for £9,300,000 or in three separate lots, features picturesque views of its surrounding rural landscape and ancient woodland, and at the same time is located just 30 minutes away from the City of London by train.

The estate’s farmhouse, accessible via a private tree-lined driveway, is a substantial five-bedroom, grade II listed building dating back to the 16th century. The grounds immediately surrounding the house span 3.75 acres and include a formal garden, paddocks, a car port, and storage outbuildings.

Harold’s Park also features an equipped farm including arable, pasture, ancient woodland and a 22-acre Christmas tree plantation.

The whole farm includes Harold’s Park farmhouse, six let cottages, three commercial buildings, while there is substantial scope to add value following the positive response that has been received from the Local Planning Authority to redevelop the existing farmyard into residential dwellings. The current annual income of the farm is approximately £133,000, which scope to significantly enhance this.

Lot 1 features three commercial units, three residential dwellings, a range of agricultural buildings (totalling 65,500 sqft), concrete hardstanding and paddocks set within approximately 12.08 acres.

Lot 2 is the listed farmhouse with surrounding garden and paddock land extending to 3.75 acres.

Lot 3 comprises the farmland, which extends to 492 acres in total and is made up of 235 acres in arable production, 165 acres of grass, 70 acres of ancient woodland and a 22-acre Christmas tree plantation. Included in Lot 3 are also three cottages, that generate a rental return of £36,000 per annum. The current annual income of the farm is approximately £133,000, which scope to significantly enhance this.