5000gns Manor Park Lachlan leads May Simmental trade

Midhope Kiera 9747

A January 2020 born bull, Manor Park Lachlan is by Ranfurly Highflier, a Kilbride Farm Warren son, and is out of Manor Park Efia.

With a strong pedigree, Manor Park Efia is out of the noted female Manor Park Whatever, an Ashland Perfect daughter.

Earlier in the day this sixteen-month-old bull had won the Male Championship and Overall Supreme in front of the judge, John Barlow of the noted Denizes herd at Ulnes, Walton Lane, Nr Leyland, Lancs.

Manor-Park 9738

Commenting on his Champion John Barlow said: “Manor Park Lachlan is a modern, smart young bull. He’s long and clean, very correct structurally, and had good legs and mobility.” Come sale time the top price bull was purchased by James Fawcett, Fawcett & Wagstaff, Pond House, Calvo, Wigton, Cumbria to join his newly establishing Simmental pedigree herd of six females.

Taking the second top price of 3800gns was Grangewood Kennedy 19 from Mr & Mrs AS & YA Leedham, Rowan Farm, Lockton, Pickering, North Yorkshire. December 2019 born, this entirely homebred bull is by Grangewood Glenlivet 15 who has bred bulls up to 9500gns and who was the sire of the 7000gns Grangewood Keegan the Champion and top priced bull at the Worcester Simmental Sale held two weeks previously on May 1st. Out of Grangewood Annie’s Isabella, a Grangewood Damascus daughter, Grangewood Kennedy who stood second in his class to the Champion, sold back into North Yorkshire when bought by RI Jones, Biggin House Farm, Ugthorpe, Whitby.

Also from the Grangewood herd, Grangewood Leopard 20, sold for 3500gns to Messrs Brickle, Holly Dean. Another son of Grangewood Glenlivet, this January 2020 born bull is out of Grangewood Wanda’s Goddess. Selling all three of their bulls entered, the Grangewood herd realised 3200 for the Losning Iver (P) son, Grangewood Lieutenant 20 (P), who was snapped up by JP & S Thorpe, New House, Orton, Penrith.

Another heterozygous Polled bull, Rooklea Karl 19 (P) from Mrs A Trafford, Springfield Farm, Greysouthern, Cockermouth, made 3000gns. This December 2019 son of the homozygous polled bull Caistor Herminius 16 (PP), out of Rooklea Helen, was bought by T Chalmers & Co, Outer Woodhead, Canonbie, Dumfriesshire.

Taking the Female Championship and Overall Reserve was the July 2019 born heifer Midhope Kiera of Mr WJ Hollingsworth, Midhope Hall Farm, Midhopestones, Sheffield.

This heifer is by Woodhall Everhart 13 and is out of Midhope Éclair whose mother Midhope Bloom was an elite cow who bred the 2016 Simmental Carlisle May Champion Midhope Farmer’s Friend.

Speaking after the show, the judge John Barlow said: “This is a very showy, feminine heifer. She carries a lot of style, was not overdone, and will be a real cow maker.”

Purchasing Midhope Kiera for 2600gns was AJ Wilson, Westcroft, Kilwinning, Ayrshire.

Standing second to the Champion in her class was Midhope Kelly, another from the 45-pedigree cow Midhope herd. This February 2019 born heifer, by Rockytop Hurricane 16, also made 2600gns when selling to IR Appleton, Pudding Poke Farm, Hartlepool, Cleveland.

AVERAGES:

5 Bulls £3885