60 Belted Galloways head to Draperstown sale
Over 60 Black, White and Belted Galloway cattle are set to come under the hammer at Draperstown Mart on Friday 16th July, 7.30pm on behalf of Richard and Selina Beattie.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:41 am
The sale comprises pedigree and PBNR cows with calf at foot, in calf, and a selection of heifers. Two stock bulls will also be for sale on the night.
All of these have been outwintered on the hill and will prosper well for buyers. At the same auction Jim Morrison will also offer nine spring calved Oldtown original Angus outfits.
For more information contact Richard Beattie 07984694616