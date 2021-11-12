A 100-acre NI farm near the coast just on the market at £1,135,000

It is situated on the Moycraig Road, Dervock, Ballymoney, in a good farming district and just eight miles away from the Causeway.

One field is on a roadside close to another local landmark, the Dark Hedges.

Lot one includes the house, yard and 47.13 acres. It has road frontage and marches the Stracam River, a tributary of the Bush.

The five-bedroom stone farmhouse can either be fully modernised or treated as a replacement site, subject to planning permission.

The ground floor has a kitchen, two living rooms, sitting room, dining room, utility room/pantry and a WC.

Upstairs, there is a bathroom, as well as the five bedrooms.

The yard is made up of a hay shed (60’x25’), two sheds/part silo (each 135’x25’), earth bank silo with concrete base, range of older style outbuildings, piggeries and loose boxes.

The 47.13 acres with lot one is a nice block of high-quality land over five fields.

Lot two is 33.44 acres on the Ballinlea Road.

This has road frontage and runs to the Blackwater River.

It includes 15.09 acres of top-quality arable and 18.35 acres, slightly heavy, and suitable for cutting and grazing.

Lot three is the 7.68 acres on the Ballinlea Road, which is a short distance from the Dark Hedges.

Lot four is on the Fivey Road, Stanocum, and is made up of 11.44 acres.

This is dark soil and ideal for sheep and calves. The big field also has road frontage.

The farm may be sold in one or several lots.

Lot one – house, yard and 47.13 acres with a guide price of £650,000.

Lot two – 33.4 acres with a guide price of £330,000.

Lot three – 7.68 acres with a guide price of £85,000.

Lot four – 11.44 acres with a guide price of £70,000.

The asking price for all four lots is £1,135,000.