The sale of this holding, which is situated on the Ballintempo Road, Belcoo, in County Fermanagh, presents a rare opportunity to acquire a large parcel of land.

Also included are sheds and holding facilities. The land is suitable for grazing cattle, and is also sheep wire fenced and gated.

This mountain farm, with potential for a wind turbine, is in the townland of Toppan, just over two miles from Belcoo.

For sale through McAtee Bros, offers of around £300,000 will be received until 12 noon on Friday 19 November 2022. Image: www.mcatee.co.uk

You can find the listing here – 107 Acre Farm, Ballintempo Road, Belcoo, Enniskillen

If you require any further information, or would like to arrange a viewing, contact Patrick on Tel. 028 8284 0806 or 028 8289 7827.

