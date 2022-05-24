A 65-acre farm with an award-winning holiday business is on the market at £1.8 million

Thrussendale Farm, situated just outside the village of Acklam near Malton in North Yorkshire, is available through Savills.

The farm extends to 65.19 acres in total and is being sold with a modern four-bedroom farmhouse, an award-winning farm diversification holiday business with four luxury accommodation domes and one guest reception dome, an extensive range of farm buildings, mixed grazing, arable, and mowing land and income from the Higher Tier Countryside Stewardship scheme.

In recent years the farm has supported successful pedigree sheep and cattle enterprises. The successful holiday business has attracted considerable accolades since opening in 2019, including the Welcome to Yorkshire Bronze Award 2020 for The Best New Tourism Business, Quality in Tourism Five Star Gold Award, and it was a finalist in the SME Business Awards 2020 for New Tourism Businesses.

Thrussendale Farm. Image: Savills

Earlier this month, it was also awarded the Travellers’ Choice Award for 2022 by Tripadvisor, which positions it in the top 10 per cent of accommodation providers worldwide.

Andrew Black, director and head of farm agency at Savills in Yorkshire, commented: “Thrussendale Farm has been transformed by the current owners from an attractive grassland farm with high landscape and amenity value, into a successful diversified business and lifestyle opportunity and it is extremely rare for opportunities such as this to be offered for sale. “The exceptional site on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds provides an ideal location from which to further expand the business, combining spectacular and uninterrupted views across the Vale of York, with a rural setting and good accessibility.

“The farmhouse itself is beautifully located and is supported by an excellent range of livestock and storage buildings.

“There is separate access to the holiday business providing privacy.

“The successful purchaser will be acquiring a highly regarded, award-winning and established business, and may seek to further expand or continue to run a mixed business from the farm.

“There may be potential to expand the business, as there is land on the farm suitable for expansion adjacent to the existing development.”

The current owners are selling due to retirement.

Roddy Hamilton, owner of Thrussendale Farm, said: “A lot of hard work and passion has gone in to making the holiday business the success it is today but we have decided that it is now time for us to retire.

“We hope very much that the new owners will be able to take our diversified business to the next level whilst continuing to build, and develop, this popular – and breathtakingly beautiful - destination.”

Thrussendale Farm can be viewed online here and is available for sale as a whole by private treaty.

Enquiries and expressions of interest should be made to Andrew Black at Savills York on 01904 617800 or by emailing [email protected]

