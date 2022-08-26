News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

A ‘baaaaad’ day for this lamb in Co Antrim

It’s not every day you see a lamb in the back of a police car!

By Joanne Knox
Friday, 26th August 2022, 2:55 pm

This one was having a really “baaaaaad day” when it was picked up by officers on patrol in the Mid and East Antrim area.

The officers from E section in Ballymena found themselves tasked to a report of a “poor lamb who wanted a day out on the M2” earlier this week.

Thankfully, they soon located the woolly culprit and returned it back to its law abiding flock!

The woolly law breaker found itself in the back of a police car. Image: Police Mid & East Antrim/Facebook

Most Popular

It was soon returned to its law-abiding flock. Image: Police Mid & East Antrim/Facebook
Mid and East AntrimBallymena
News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us