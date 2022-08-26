A ‘baaaaad’ day for this lamb in Co Antrim

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This one was having a really “baaaaaad day” when it was picked up by officers on patrol in the Mid and East Antrim area.

The officers from E section in Ballymena found themselves tasked to a report of a “poor lamb who wanted a day out on the M2” earlier this week.

Thankfully, they soon located the woolly culprit and returned it back to its law abiding flock!

The woolly law breaker found itself in the back of a police car. Image: Police Mid & East Antrim/Facebook

