A ‘baaaaad’ day for this lamb in Co Antrim
It’s not every day you see a lamb in the back of a police car!
By Joanne Knox
Friday, 26th August 2022, 2:55 pm
This one was having a really “baaaaaad day” when it was picked up by officers on patrol in the Mid and East Antrim area.
The officers from E section in Ballymena found themselves tasked to a report of a “poor lamb who wanted a day out on the M2” earlier this week.
Thankfully, they soon located the woolly culprit and returned it back to its law abiding flock!
