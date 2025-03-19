A booming success: another record-breaking year for UK’s loudest bird

Bitterns, a secretive species previously threatened with extinction in the UK, have had yet another brilliant breeding season with 283 booming males counted in 2024, according to new survey results from the RSPB and Natural England.

The newly released annual Bittern monitoring project figures increased by 20% from 2023 to 2024, by far the biggest annual jump since monitoring began in 1990.

The increase is testament to the huge conservation effort which first stopped the Bittern from being lost altogether and which has continued to promote species’ recovery.

The well-camouflaged species of heron can be found in reedbeds across England and Wales. Males produce an incredible and far-carrying “booming” call when trying to attract a mate – the remarkable boom can be heard up to three miles away, making them the loudest bird in the UK.

To monitor how Bitterns are faring, a dedicated team of volunteers and conservation site teams listen out and record these booming males during spring.

The recovery of Bitterns is a story to celebrate. Extinct by the late nineteenth century (a result of persecution and habitat loss) Bitterns returned to Norfolk in 1900 but suffered another drop in numbers to just 11 remaining booming males left by 1997.

The threat of a second national extinction was a major concern and a wide-scale, targeted conservation effort led by the RSPB and Natural England helped slow the decline and encouraged numbers of these incredible birds to increase.

Scientific research identified the importance of thriving, large blocks of wetland habitats with high densities of fish as being crucial for Bittern recovery.

This allowed conservationists to map potential wetland creation and restoration areas.

Over the last 40 years, many new wetlands that tick all the boxes for Bittern now form a wetland network across much of England and Wales.

It just shows that with the right evidence, and a shared long-term commitment, we can bring back species from the brink and help restore nature.

Encouragingly, the survey results released this week reveal a brighter outlook thanks to dedicated RSPB-led research and conservation measures. Booming was also reported from 12 new sites in 2024, demonstrating the significant success these conservation efforts can have in aiding the species’ recovery and bringing Bitterns back from the edge of extinction in the UK.

Being dependent on reedbed habitats, the elusive Bittern can sometimes be spotted along the water’s edge seeking out fish, insects and amphibians to eat.

Rejuvenating and managing these wetland areas has been vital for their success and over half of the UK’s Bittern population can be found on RSPB nature reserves.

This includes RSPB Minsmere and RSPB Lakenheath Fen, and on the Avalon Marshes, notably at RSPB Ham Wall. Long-term reedbed creation and restoration across these sites have provided the specific conditions that Bitterns need for breeding.

As RSPB senior conservation scientist, Simon Wotton, said: “Wetlands are incredible places for nature and these Bittern breeding success stories are a shining example of effective conservation efforts undertaken by dedicated organisations, landowners and volunteers.

“It is fantastic to see Bittern numbers increasing across the country – notably on RSPB nature reserves – thanks to the hard work of staff to create safe havens for this iconic species. With the arrival of spring, now is the best time to listen out for their famous boom.

“As valuable reedbed habitat remains threatened by rising sea levels due to climate change, these vital breeding sites continue to provide important refuge for Bitterns and other wetland species.

“With Bittern previously threatened with extinction, their recovery is a clear example of how dedicated conservation action combined with the right leadership and resources, can help us rise to the challenges we face in this nature and climate emergency.”

Whilst Bittern are still a rare bird, there are many RSPB nature reserves across England and Wales where you can listen out for the species, including:

RSPB Leighton Moss, Lancashire

RSPB Otmoor, Oxfordshire

RSPB Blacktoft Sands, East Yorkshire

RSPB St Aidan’s Nature Park, Yorkshire

RSPB Ouse Fen, Cambridgeshire

RSPB Minsmere, Suffolk

RSPB Lakenheath Fen, Suffolk

RSPB Ham Wall, Somerset

RSPB Valley Wetlands, Anglesey

RSPB Cors Ddyga, Anglesey

The annual Bittern survey, along with many other species monitoring programmes, are vital for effective conservation.

They wouldn’t be possible without the help of dedicated volunteers who give their time for nature.

More than 13,000 people volunteer for the RSPB, taking action to make a positive impact for nature and the environment.

To find out more about how you can get involved in volunteering with the RSPB to help benefit Bitterns and other amazing wildlife, visit: https://www.rspb.org.uk/helping-nature/support-the-rspb/volunteering