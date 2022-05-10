A ‘boost’ to the economy as new M&S Food Hall opens its doors

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was speaking during a visit to the state-of-the-art food hall, situated at Bridgewater Retail Park in Banbridge.

She said the opening of the store will “provide a huge economic boost to the Banbridge area, as well as much-needed new jobs being provided for the local community”.

The neon-lit M&S Foodhall will offer exciting new features, designed to turbo-charge the shopping experience for local residents.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carla Lockhart MP with the store manager Evan

The store has a fresh market feel, with shoppers able to pick their own eggs and enjoy new lower prices on the M&S ‘Remarksable’ ranges.

The new County Down store will also have a wine shop offering beers, wines and spirits, as well as a wine tasting station, and an in-store bakery with a selection of fresh breads and pastries baked throughout the day, so customers can always buy something fresh out of the oven.

“It has been a long journey to bring this store from concept to reality, and I want to thank M&S and their various consultants for their engagement throughout the process,” Mrs Lockhart commented.

“Since I first met with the team here, I was very keen to see this store come to Banbridge, to add to the choice for consumers and to help attract people to the area to spend money here.

Carla Lockhart MP with the store manager Evan

“With more people visiting Banbridge, the knock-on benefit for our wide range of wonderful independent retailers in the area will also be clear.

“That we are seeing a new streetscape delivered in Banbridge town centre is timely, and will boost the visitor and shopper experience for everyone visiting the town.”

“We want to see the leading names in retail set up shop here in Banbridge, and indeed across Upper Bann.

“It is an expression of confidence in this area as a good place to do business, but also a vote of confidence in the quality workforce on offer here.