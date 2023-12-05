A bright, crisp day for Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds drag hunt at Lissan
HOLESTONE Farmers Bloodhounds held a drag hunt at Lissan on Saturday 25 November.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:55 GMT
The hunt started from McCrorys Bar and was hosted by Colin Thompson, Sean Devlin and Robert Montgomery.
It was a beautiful, bright, crisp day, covering lots of ground with a range of jumps throughout the countryside.
Another brilliant day was had by all. Many thanks to the hosts, venue, landowners, members and returning visitors.
All would not be possible without the larger circle.
