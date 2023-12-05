HOLESTONE Farmers Bloodhounds held a drag hunt at Lissan on Saturday 25 November.

The hunt started from McCrorys Bar and was hosted by Colin Thompson, Sean Devlin and Robert Montgomery.

It was a beautiful, bright, crisp day, covering lots of ground with a range of jumps throughout the countryside.

Another brilliant day was had by all. Many thanks to the hosts, venue, landowners, members and returning visitors.

All would not be possible without the larger circle.

Stirrup cup.

Huntsman and Whip Sean and Naomi McCavana.

Karuna Gourley and Rosie O'Neill on the way home.