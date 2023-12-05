News you can trust since 1963
A bright, crisp day for Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds drag hunt at Lissan

HOLESTONE Farmers Bloodhounds held a drag hunt at Lissan on Saturday 25 November.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:55 GMT

The hunt started from McCrorys Bar and was hosted by Colin Thompson, Sean Devlin and Robert Montgomery.

It was a beautiful, bright, crisp day, covering lots of ground with a range of jumps throughout the countryside.

Another brilliant day was had by all. Many thanks to the hosts, venue, landowners, members and returning visitors.

All would not be possible without the larger circle.

Stirrup cup. (Pic: Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds)

1. Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds

Huntsman and Whip Sean and Naomi McCavana. (Pic: Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds)

2. Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds

Karuna Gourley and Rosie O'Neill on the way home. (Pic: Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds)

3. Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds

Sean McCavana. (Pic: Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds)

4. Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds

