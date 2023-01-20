A bumper year for Irish prime country homes sales with 130 deals worth €198M

€198M worth of transactions took place last year – the highest level since the Property Price Register was introduced in 2012.

Using Property Price Register data, Savills examined prime country home transactions, which are defined as transactions greater than one million euros and located outside of Dublin, the major regional cities, and north Wicklow.

Comparing last year with 2021, total transaction values increased by 48 per cent from €134m to €198m. Interestingly, with the average deal value remaining at approximately €1.5m, the increase was driven by more transactions taking place in 2022, with 130 compared to 86 in 2021.

Rockfield Estate, Kells, Co.Meath

The comparison with the pre-Covid era is even more pronounced, with €65m and €99m taking place in 2018 and 2019 across 46 and 49 deals respectively.

International buyers accounted for 43 per cent of deals, while cash buyers remained the dominant financing arrangement, with 90 per cent of buyers in this market segment acquiring properties without financing agreements, up from 87 per cent in 2021.

James Butler, Head of Country Agency at Savills Ireland, said: “Prime country homes continue to be in strong demand as remote or flexible working is now a viable working pattern for many.

“Furthermore, buyers in this segment of the market are likely to be in more senior positions so are granted more flexibility in how they allocate time between the office and working from home. Changes to where and how people work have made country living more viable for these more established workers who may not be required to be in the office all the time.

“This helps explain the extraordinary boost in sales volumes witnessed in 2022 and is likely to be a feature of the prime country homes market this year and beyond.”

He continued: “International buyers remain a key demographic in the prime segment of the market, especially those with more significant links to Ireland. They tend to be Irish nationals who now live abroad and want properties close to where they grew up, or international buyers brought up abroad who want a connection to family roots.

“For US-based buyers in particular, the strength of the dollar has driven demand – and with that, we’ve witnessed an 87 per cent increase in US visitors to the Savills.ie website over the past six months.”

Cork County is the most popular location in Savills analysis of prime country home transactions, making up 28 per cent of all purchases.

Catherine McAuliffe, Director, Savills Cork, commented: “The coastal town of Kinsale on the southern coast of Cork was the country's most popular towns in this housing market segment, making up nine per cent of transactions. Kerry has been another very popular destination where buyers from US and Germany have been extremely active.”

The second, third and fourth most popular locations were Kildare, Wicklow, and Waterford.

