A busy festive season for Holestone YFC
November saw the return of their successful night at the races raising monies for Life Beyond.
The event was held in the Five Corners Bar and well supported by many across the province.
Next up was the festive tractor run, organised in conjunction with Parkgate Primary School with many festive tractors showing up on the night.
The start off December was the club’s annual carol service with members leading the service and the congregation joining in for some carols.
Mince pies and shortbread were enjoyed at the close.
Next up was their kids Christmas party, welcoming children of primary school age and younger along for some festive fun and of course a visit from Santa Claus himself.
Before Christmas Holestone YFC held their first ever junior social in the Jim Baker stadium, many dance moves and friendships formed on the night.
December also saw the return of the clubs night in Secrets, another successful evening.
January has saw Holestone YFC start a new initiative of Holestone YFC. Health Kick, inviting members of the community to join us each week to learn a new hobby/sport and get active at the same time.
The club committee are very excited for the weeks that lie ahead in concluding the clubs 80th year.
The club 80th anniversary dinner will be held in The Great Hall, Galgorm on Saturday 2nd March 2024, tickets are available to purchase from Friday 19th January through contacting club leader Clara McConnell on 07710494935.
If any past member has memories or photos of their time in the club that they would like to share please get in contact with club PRO Laura Patterson on 07590227380.