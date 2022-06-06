A ‘buzz of excitement’ as Ballymoney and Lurgan shows return

Lurgan Park was packed with plenty on offer for competitors and spectators alike – cattle, horses, sheep, goats and a crowd favourite, the pet classes!

There was an impressive display of vintage vehicles, as well as steam, spinning and floral art demonstrations.

Another beautiful sight was the fantastic array of horse-drawn carriages.

Keziah McCrellis with the Beef Shorthorn Champion at Ballymoney Show 2022

Lurgan was also the first show to offer poultry classes, with the remaining avian influenza restrictions lifted just in time.

The section was well supported and visitors to the show were thrilled to see an impressive variety of birds and waterfowl in attendance.

With entries in both poultry and sheep classes, it was a very successful day for County Tyrone exhibitor Ryan McLaren.

His Golanview Berrichons cleaned up in the sheep rings, with a number of first places including Berrichon Pairs and Group of Three.

Iain McLean, from Bushmills, with the Champion of Champions at this year's Ballymoney Show - the 6th calving Holstein cow - Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose

They took second in the Interbreed Group of Three before clinching the Breed Champion with an aged ewe and Reserve Breed Champion with a ram lamb.

Ryan also saw a couple of his exhibits moved up to Champions Row in the poultry tent.

Meanwhile, at Ballymoney Show, large crowds and lots of smiling faces were the order of the day.

After a three-year break, the event returned to showcase all that is good about farming and food in the North Antrim area.

Sheep young handlers at Lurgan Show on Saturday.

A tremendous turnout of cattle meant that judging continued until late in the afternoon.

But the wait was well worth it for the McLean family, from Bushmills.

Their Holstein sixth calving cow, Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose, won the Supreme Championship class of the show.

Earlier in the day she was selected as the Dairy Interbreed Champion.

Judge Robert Hunter, from Shotts in Lanarkshire, described Rose as one of the best dairy cows in the UK at the present time.

“She has everything: tremendous scope and amazing mammary system,” he said.

“But her age has also to be factored in. At 10 years old and to be looking so fresh is an absolute testament to the quality of the cow.”

Rose had her sixth calf back in January. She is currently giving 60L of milk per day.

“At peak, she was giving 75L from two daily milkings,” confirmed Iain McLean.

“Rose has already produced 115t of milk during her life time. And, hopefully, there is more to come.”

He continued: “The plan is to produce embryos from the cow over the coming months.

“She is a genuine star. Her pedigree takes her back to one of the most famous and renowned cow families in North America.”

Meanwhile, Beef Interbreed judge, William McIlroy, was confident that he had unearthed a true star of the future.

His animal of choice was a very eye-catching Limousin heifer, exhibited by William Alexander, from Randalstown in Co Antrim.

Jalex Resta is a weaning heifer with tremendous length, great legs and exceptional hindquarters.

The Sheep Interbreed Championship at Ballymoney was won by Alistair Moore, from Ballymena, with an outstanding two-shear Charollais ewe.

Sheep Interbreed judge, Sam McClymont – from Selkirk in Scotland – described the quality of the sheep presented to him throughout the day as being of exceptional quality.

Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, visited both events on Saturday and announced an extension to the closing date for his £200,000 bounce back support scheme for local agricultural shows.

The deadline for applications will be extended by four weeks until 30 June, he revealed.

“It has been fantastic getting out and about to visit two of our very popular agricultural shows and meeting with farmers, food producers and visitors,” said Minister Poots.

“Such shows are vital in supporting our rural communities as well as boosting tourism and the local economy.

“Like many similar key agricultural shows, they were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic which meant they lost the opportunity to raise funds, so I am delighted that we have been able to extend the closing date for the £200,000 bounce back scheme and I would encourage organisers to submit their applications and relevant paperwork as soon as possible.