It is understood the couple are the parents of independent unionist Alex Easton, who confirmed via social media that his mother and father had died on Monday morning.

At approximately 8.45am, it was reported to police that Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service, were in attendance.

A man and a woman were treated for injuries but both tragically died at the scene.

Police can confirm that a couple in their 80s have sadly died following a fire in a property in the Dellmount Park area of Bangor this morning

Superintendent McDowell said: “This sad news will come as a huge shock to the local community and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.

"An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries. We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us.”

