A cracking result for Moy Park at National Egg and Poultry awards

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:09 BST
Leading food company Moy Park, part of Pilgrim’s Europe, has been awarded an impressive accolade at this year’s National Egg and Poultry Awards.

Beating tough competition following a high calibre of entries, Moy Park was named ‘Processor of the Year’ by the judging panel, made up of representatives from across the industry.

The annual awards recognise outstanding individuals and businesses, celebrating those who ‘rule the roost’ in the poultry industry.

Commenting on the achievement Alan Huston, Head of Agri Business, Breeder Services and Hatcheries at Moy Park, said: “This award is testament to our hugely talented and dedicated team who are committed to delivering excellence. The Processor of the Year title recognises outstanding performance, productivity, innovation and customer and farmer relationships, so we are thrilled to have our focus on continuous improvement recognised.

Simon Evans, pictured with Alan Huston Head of Agri Business, Breeder Services & Hatcheries at Moy Park receiving the award for Processor of the Year, and Paul Kelly. (Photo: Jamie Hodgskin)Simon Evans, pictured with Alan Huston Head of Agri Business, Breeder Services & Hatcheries at Moy Park receiving the award for Processor of the Year, and Paul Kelly. (Photo: Jamie Hodgskin)
“Congratulations to all those shortlisted and winners from the night. It’s clear from the talent in the room that the poultry and wider food manufacturing sector is committed to delivering best practice.”

The achievement comes off the back of a successful award season for Moy Park following victory at the Food Management Today industry awards, in which they were crowned ‘Food Manufacturer of the Year’.

The company was also shortlisted in the ‘Hatchery of the Year’ category for its Donaghmore Hatchery.

For more information on the National Egg and Poultry awards, visit www.nationaleggandpoultryawards.co.uk

