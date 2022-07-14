A Danish delight for James as he judges Herefords at national show

James Graham travelled to Denmark earlier this month following the invitation to take on the prestigious task of judging the Hereford entries at the show.

James is a director of the Hereford Cattle Society UK and his own pedigree herd, Richmount Poll Herefords (established in 2008), is one of the most successful show teams in Northern Ireland. He commented: “I have spent three days at the fantastic showgrounds judging Hereford classes.

“It has been great to see such a large entry of quality cattle that were turned out immaculately.

James Graham, Richmount Poll Herefords, judging at the Danish National Show.

“I have really enjoyed meeting the exhibitors and chatting with them about the breed, as well as sharing experiences and advice.”

He continued: “The friendly, family atmosphere here is wonderful and I am honoured to have been invited.

“It has been an amazing experience.” Breeders and their families travel sometimes very long distances from all over Denmark for this famous four-day event.

They look forward to getting together and spending time, not only showing their cattle, but also eating together in the evenings, reconnecting with friends and enjoying the company of fellow breeders.

Presentation time in Denmark.

The traditional Hereford barbecue on one evening catered for over 80 people and, on another evening, a ticket-only dinner saw more than 1,400 attendees dance the night away. James was also impressed by a fantastic Hereford Youth Programme he saw in Denmark and said that it was “very encouraging” to see so many young people involved in all aspects of the event. Before returning home, he had the opportunity to visit some local farms and spend time forging valuable relationships with many of the Danish breeders. James sends his heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved in such a successful event and to all the exhibitors who brought their cattle out before him.

Special thanks go to Heine Slyk Soe and Mikkel Christiansen for taking such good care of James, his son Bradley, and UK Hereford Cattle Society vice-president, David Smyth, during their visit to Denmark.