Broomewood, a delightful grassland and residential farm of 124 acres is coming to the market through land agents Galbraith and Oates Rural.

The land includes around 55 acres of ploughable grassland, around 49 acres of permanent pasture, and 18 acres of woodland and woodland grazing.

The farm is situated in a spectacular yet highly accessible part of Northumberland and enjoys dramatic views over the surrounding countryside.

Alnwick, with its celebrated castle and garden, is only four miles to the north east, while Rothbury is eight miles to the south west. Newcastle can be reached within 40 minutes.

Broomewood farmhouse. (Pic: Galbraith)

Alistair Cochrane of Galbraith said: “Broomewood offers the purchaser the possibility of acquiring a highly attractive, well-shaped, grassland farm in one of Northumberland’s most spectacular locations.

“The farmhouse is very attractive, offering excellent accommodation for a family, while the land is ringfenced and divided into manageable enclosures, interspersed with areas of woodland.

“The farm has been managed for cattle and sheep but there is also potential for additional woodland planting and natural capital schemes, if desired. The beautiful setting and accessible location add to the enormous appeal of this property.”

Broomewood includes a centrally located, well-proportioned farmhouse of great character, with three bedrooms, wonderful principal sitting room with dual aspect, additional sitting room adjoining the kitchen, separate utility room, office, pantry, downstairs cloakroom, main bathroom and shower room.

The land at Broomewood. (Pic: Galbraith)

The original part of the house, believed to date from the mid-19th Century, was comprehensively refurbished and extended in the early 2000s by the conversion of adjacent outbuildings to form additional living space.

There is a useful range of well-maintained farm buildings with potential for alternative uses, subject to planning permission and any other necessary consents.

The majority of the woodlands at Broomewood are mixed mature plantations which add enormously to the visual appeal of the property, as well as offering shelter for livestock, sporting potential and wildlife or conservation interest.

There may well be scope for a good deal more woodland planting on the farm, subject to the necessary approvals.

The property is freehold and is offered for sale as a whole with vacant possession for offers over £1,250,000. (Pic: Galbraith)

Although there is a current Mid-Tier Stewardship Scheme in place, the vendors are amenable to withdrawing this, to allow the purchaser a free hand with regard to new agri-environment schemes and natural capital initiatives.