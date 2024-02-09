Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With this being the first of the Leagues for 2024 and the first opportunity to get points on the Super League Leader Board, the top six in each class had the chance to win valuable points. In December 2024 each class, from 60cm through to 1m, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to the rider and horse combination with the most points accumulated over the Leagues.

The spectators were treated to the obligatory thrills and spills plus great displays of showjumping as the competitors had to try to be both careful and speedy to negotiate the courses!

Elsa Lee and her fast and careful pony, Amy, were last to go in the 60cm Class and they pulled out all the stops, posted the winning time and claimed the red rosette! It was then over to Team Johnston with sisters Sophie and Ella-Jane picking up the top three placings in the 70cm class and then Sophie and Ben won their second class of the evening with victory in the 80cm class. The final two classes of the evening, the 90cm and 1m, went to Scarlett Knox riding her lovely pony, Patrick.

Wendy McAleer and Bella were second in the 80cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank the many competitors who supported this league. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, Course Builder, assisted by Malvern Moore and to Jennifer Leonard who helped in the Judges box. Thanks also go to MGM Equestrian for sponsoring some of the many prizes awarded on the night.

Results from 2 February

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Sammy Ulip and Sally; Saoirse O’Kane and Socks; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Isla Clarke and Princess; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Willow Sloane and Prince; Willow Sloane and April; Kim McKevlin and Smoothie; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky.

Prize winners of the 70cm class, sisters, Sophie Johnston on Ben (first) and Ella-Jane Johnston who rode Archie and Speedy to come second and third. (Pic: Ecclesville)

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Savannah Wylie and Chester; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Leah Preston and Rocky; Lola Capewell and Micky; Kim McKevlin and Smoothie; Rebecca Frew and Ria; Alyssa Smyth and Louie; Elsa Lee and Amy; Emma Hamill and Cookie.

60cms (Double Clears):

Henry Irwin and Bleech; Lily Sayers and Bo; Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Maddison O’Kane and Socks; Leah Preston and Rocky; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Layla Rea and Ladybug; Anna Donnelly and Elvis; Elsa Lee and Amy.

Saoirse O'Kane on Socks, prize winner in the 40cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

70cms (Double Clears):

Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Ella-Jane Johnston and Speedy; Layla Rea and Ladybug; Molly Lee and Maggie; Cara Garrity and Paddy; Anna Donnelly and Elvis.

80cms (Double Clears):

Wendy McAleer and Bella; Cara Donnelly and Fonya; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Molly Lee and Maggie.

Winners of both the 90cm and 1m class, Scarlett Knox and Patrick. (Pic: Ecclesville)

90cm:

No Double Clears.

1m (Double Clear):

Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

League Results

40cm (Equal First):

Willow Sloane with April, with her winning rosette for the 40cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Sammy Ulip and Sally; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Saoirse O’Kane and Socks; Cassie Irwin and Socks; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Willow Sloane and Prince; Willow Sloane and April.

50cm (Equal First):

Savannah Wylie and Chester; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Sammy Ulip and Sally; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Zoe Smyth and Honey; Cillian Nugent and Spaghetti; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Olivia Coaltar and Millie; Leah Preston and Rocky; Lola Capewell and Micky; Rebecca Frew and Ria; Elsa Lee and Amy; Emma Hamill and Cookie.

60cm:

1st Elsa Lee and Amy; 2nd Maddison O’Kane and Socks; 3rd Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; 4th Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; 5th Emma Hamill and Cookie; 6th Leah Preston and Rocky.

70cm:

1st Sophie Johnston and Ben; 2nd Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; 3rd Ella-Jane Johnston and Speedy; 4th Molly Lee and Maggie; 5th Emma Hamill and Cookie; 6th Maddison O’Kane and Nellie.

80cm:

1st Sophie Johnston and Ben; 2nd Wendy McAleer and Bella; 3rd Cara Donnelly and Fonya; 4th Molly Lee and Maggie; 5th Kyra Loughran and Storm; 6th Kim McKevlin and Jessie.

90cm:

1st Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

1m:

1st Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

The next league for 2024 is scheduled to start on Friday 1 March at 6.15pm.