An attractive Mull of Kintyre smallholding with sea views is now on the market through Galbraith for offers over £400,000.

Low Glenramskill Farm has a good range of modern and traditional outbuildings and nine acres of land. The outbuildings provide an excellent opportunity for conversion to additional accommodation, subject to the necessary consents, or to use them for animals and storage.

Isla Shaw of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, commented: “Low Glenramskill Farm offers a fantastic opportunity to acquire a farmhouse with land and a range of outbuildings in a delightful setting on the Mull of Kintyre. The property enjoys uninterrupted views over the surrounding countryside and the sea. The situation is secluded and private but Campbeltown is only two miles away.

“The purchaser would be able to create a smallholding in an idyllic setting and enjoy a superb quality of life. The range of outbuildings could be put to use for a variety of purposes, meaning that this is a property with huge potential.”

Low Glenramskill Farm benefits from an area of pasture ground currently used for sheep grazing which is located to the north of the farmhouse.

The farm extends in total to approximately 9.04 acres, with the land classified by the James Hutton Institute as predominantly Grade 5.2. The fields are of a good practical size, predominantly enclosed by rylock fencing and accessed via the farm track.

The traditional farmhouse has well-presented accommodation including kitchen, dining room, living room, bathroom, conservatory, three bedrooms and family shower room. The garden lies to the rear of the property and is mostly laid to lawn with a number of shrubs and trees.

Low Glenramskill Farm is well equipped with both modern and traditional outbuildings, including a stone barn (12.4 m x 6.4m); two byres, measuring (12m x 6.3m) and (24.3 m x 6m); two lean-to’s and two open-sided sheds.

The property is within easy reach of the main road. There is also an airport a few miles to the north offering daily services to Glasgow International Airport. In the summer months, a car ferry operates between Campbeltown and Ardrossan south west of Glasgow.

Low Glenramskill Farm is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £400,000.

