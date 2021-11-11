A fold of Highland cattle in NI with a special royal connection

Ballycopeland Fold of Highland Cattle can be found in Millisle, County Down, where there are currently four of the beautiful breed enjoying being thoroughly spoilt by Alison.

“I started my fold of Highlands in September 2020 when I received my first heifer as a present from my dad,” Alison explained.

“Her official name is Patsy 3rd of Cladich, but I call her Hettie.”

Boris.

Alison’s dad purchased the heifer from a breeder in Larne, Jim McDowell, who owns the Longfall Fold.

The Millisle woman then purchased a heifer and an in-calve cow from the Highland Cattle Society Sale in Oban, Scotland, in October 2020.

“I had to wait until the end of November to actually get them as they had to quarantine for 30 days in Scotland before coming over,” Alison continued.

“They were Hannah of Rannoch, who I call Betsy, and Mairina Caomh 8th of Glengorm, who I call Penny.”

Alison has always loved Highland cattle and described them as “visually stunning” and a breed that stands out against others.

“From their long hair to the shape of their horns, there is just something stunning about them,” Alison added.

“I grew up on a farm with beef cattle and my dad has always been interested in rare breeds, he now breeds Irish Moileds, but we have had a range of rare breeds over the years including English Longhorns, Belted Galloways and pigs with curly hair!”

When she isn’t tending to the Highlands, Alison enjoys helping her dad out with his herd of Moilies and accompanies him to the agricultural shows, although, Balmoral was the only one they had the chance to enter this year.

The four Highlands currently making up the Ballycopeland fold include Boris, a bull calve born in January this year.

And, Boris gets the ‘royal seal of approval’ as its sire is a bull that was bred by the Queen’s Balmoral Fold!

Alison commented: “I’m hoping the three girls will all be in calve this year, giving me three new Highland calves next year.

“At the moment, Boris and the girls are very large fluffy spoilt pets.

Boris and Betsy.

“As all shows were cancelled because of Covid, I haven’t had the chance to show them yet.

“Currently, no shows in Northern Ireland actually have a Highland cattle class, a couple of shows have classes for ‘any other breeds’, so I am hoping to start showing them and encourage more shows to have classes for them.”

In Alison’s opinion, the best thing about the Highland breed is that they are so “docile and friendly”.

“They love getting their coats brushed and being fed treats,” she said.

“They are also the one breed that seem to attract attention wherever they are seen – they are just so beautiful.

“The most challenging thing I have found with the breed is definitely their horns!

Boris and Betsy.

“I could be standing brushing one of them, then they turn to look behind them and nearly take your eye out!

“They also seem to use their horns to gain my attention. If I am brushing one and another thinks it’s her turn now, she will give me a nudge in the back with her horns, not hard, but enough.”

Looking to the future, the Co. Down farmer is planning to continue breeding pedigree Highlands.

She would love to find more classes specifically for the breed at shows and is hoping to, eventually, see a class for Highlands at Balmoral.

“I would love to see more pedigree owners over here and promote the breed,” she added.

You can follow the adventures of Boris and the Ballycopeland ladies on Facebook, just search for Ballycopeland Fold of Highland Cattle.

Boris.

Lizzie the Irish Moiled pictured at Balmoral Show.

Alison pictured with Boris.