A former working stock farm extending to around 165 acres is on the market for offers over £975,000

A farm, which lies within a desirable location, is on the market through Galbraith for offers over £975,000. It was previously a working stock farm and is now currently grazed seasonally.

By Joanne Knox
27 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 3:18pm

Extending to approximately 165.45 acres in total, the farm can be sold as a whole or in three lots.

This holding is situated in a desirable area of rural South Lanarkshire, about 3.5 miles to the south east of Strathaven and around six miles south east of Chapleton.

The surrounding area of South Lanarkshire provides an attractive location with a combination of productive pasture and arable ground, with rolling hills in the distance. The farm lies within reaching distance of Craig Wilson Mart and Stirling Mart.

The land extends to approximately 45.66 acres and is situated to the east of the farm steading.
It was previously a working stock farm and is now currently grazed seasonally with some ground being utilised for fodder production.

The farm has an attractive farmhouse, with the added benefit of two agricultural buildings suitable for livestock housing and storage.

The farm buildings at comprise two 90ft x 60ft general purpose sheds of steel portal frame construction, block walls, vent air cladding and a corrugated fibre cement roof.

The farmhouse offers spacious and flexible accommodation over two storeys, which has the opportunity for modernisation.

The farmhouse offers spacious and flexible accommodation over two storeys which has the opportunity for modernisation.

The property benefits from double glazing throughout and ample parking to the front. The farmhouse also benefits from a large garage which can be accessed externally.

Lot One – Farmhouse, steading and about 45.66 acres of land.

The land, situated to the east of the farm steading, is bisected by a minor public road and offers considerable scope.

Lot Two – About 67.33 acres.

The farm buildings comprise two 90ft x 60ft general purpose sheds of steel portal frame construction, block walls, vent air cladding and a corrugated fibre cement roof.

The land within lot two extends to approximately 67.33 acres and is situated south of the landholding. It is currently utilised for livestock grazing.

Lot Three – About 51.79 acres.

The land within lot three extends to approximately 51.79 acres and is situated to the far east of the landholding.

Find out more here, or contact Galbraith, Ayr, on Tel. 01292 268 181.

The property benefits from double glazing throughout and ample parking to the front.
South Lanarkshire