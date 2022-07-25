A further £2,450 raised for Air Ambulance NI ahead of gruelling challenge

The coffee morning was organised by Ballyvoy native, Paul Quinn, and his friends from Ballycastle Runners AC, who will complete four half marathons over the course of four days next month.

The group have been raising money for the charity in the run-up to the Extreme North (Quest) challenge, which will take in the magnificent Wild Atlantic Way, including Malin Head and Inishowen.

AANI is a cause close to Paul’s heart following a devastating car accident which claimed the lives of his beloved wife Tracey and his uncle Fred.

Members of Ballycastle Runners AC

On that tragic day in November 2020, the Air Ambulance NI had been en route to the scene.

Paul, accompanied by his friends Damian Devlin, Kevin Murphy and Paul Humphries, is taking on the gruelling challenge as a way of giving back to the charity.

Earlier this month, Boghill Glamour Holsteins from Coleraine sold a November 2021 heifer from their noted Carlin cow family, Boghill Glamour Vader M Carlin A ET, with the entire sale proceeds of 3,900gns being donated to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

David McAfee and Morrell McCollum, from Boghill Glamour Holsteins, decided to donate the calf in an effort to bolster Paul’s fundraising efforts.

Paul Quinn and Paul Humphries who will take on the challenge for Air Ambulance NI. Image McAuley Multimedia

David, who is also a member of Ballycastle Runners AC, said the farming community understands how important the Air Ambulance is.

The money, which was raised at the Summer Sizzler Sale on 2 July, will go towards the final total handed over to the charity by the team of runners.

Commenting on the challenge ahead, Paul Humphries said: “This year I have been running for 26 years and I still enjoy it as much as I did when I started.

“Over the years I have raised money for several different charities. A few months ago, Paul Quinn approached me and asked if I would like to do four half marathons in four days.”

As someone who loves a challenge, Paul agreed.

“I have ran more than 20 half marathons, but never four back-to-back.

“When Paul said we would be raising funds for the Air Ambulance NI in memory of his late wife and uncle, I was onboard straight away.”