A 'generational opportunity' to acquire around 110 acres of quality land in Co Down

Agricultural land extending to approximately 110 acres has been launched to the market by Shooters Property Services.

Located adjacent to Waringstown village in Co Down, this sale provides a “generational opportunity” to acquire a quality land holding.

The lot comprises grass land of the highest quality, a concrete yard comprising two farm stores and a derelict dwelling (previously approved for replacement).

The selling agent states: “The land benefits from easy access via multiple entry points and is served by a concrete laneway bisecting a large portion of the lands. The land is currently laid out in grass, having been rotated from arable crop circa 5 years ago, and has supported a large silage operation of late.

“The lands directly border the designated settlement limit of Waringstown, and a small portion is situated within the settlement limit.

“A sale in lots may be considered.”

Land

The land was most recently rotated from arable crop, circa five years ago.

Typically, two to three cuts of silage have been taken annually, with other fieldwork, such as slurry spreading, weed control and hedge cutting carried out on a regular basis.

The land benefits from large field sizes and excellent access thanks to multiple entry points points from the public road at Mill Hill. Furthermore a good quality concrete laneway bisects a large portion of the ground, the lane is owned by NI Water and the land benefits from a right of way over same.

A mains water supply serves the land.

Yard and outbuildings

The farm yard has two access points, one directly from Mill Hill and one through Farm View Court.

There is a concrete yard area and two former cattle houses. Lately these have been in use as storage.

Whilst in need of some repair, they are largely secure and benefit from power, light and mains water.

A former slurry tank, now filled in, is located to the rear of the sheds.

There is also an additional separate yard, formerly used for scrap metal storage to the north west of the main yard.

Dwelling for replacement

Included is a former dwelling suitable for replacement. Outline planning permission was previously granted for a replacement dwelling under reference LA08/2020/0371/O, and expired 7 October 2025.

The guide price is £2,800,000, however, a sale in three lots may be considered. The closing date for offers is Friday 19 December.

For further details or to arrange a viewing, please contact Shooter Property Services on Tel. 028 4066 2206.