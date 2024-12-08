A good gammon is my very favourite part of a traditional Christmas dinner

This is the most relaxed run up to Christmas I’ve ever had because I’ve made a conscious decision not to let it stress me.

Even when you buy “party food” from the supermarket you still have to flaff around heating it up. This year the fridge has cheese, chutneys, cured meats and grapes in abundance – all foods with a good shelf life, there are crackers in the cupboard and a rack full of wine. There’s also a lot of chocolate….

With the Christmas Day lunch itself, I’ve ordered a turkey crown ( no one likes the leg meat), the ham and I’ll pick up the vegetables from the farm shop where there are no queues or screaming toddlers. My table will not groan with ten different types of vegetables and extra for the vegetarians. I refuse to be dictated to by advertisers on behalf of big conglomerates. A vegetable centrepiece is a good idea as it will cater for the vegetarians and act as a side for meat eaters. The recipe here uses celeriac and leeks in a creamy sauce with cheese. Make into a large sausage roll like formation then form into a round. This can be made in advance and chilled. A few sprouts and some carrots and you’re sorted.

The recipes here for the turkey and ham are what I’ll be doing this year. Turkey crown can dry out and in the recipe here muslin is soaked in melted butter and cider and draped over the meat. It seasons it and keeps it moist at the same time. Use apple juice if you want to avoid alcohol. You’ll be left with golden on top and perfectly juicy meat. Also the juices will make a splendid gravy. In the recipe I’ve used cornflour but feel free to use Bisto….

A good gammon is my favourite part of a traditional Christmas dinner. The recipe here has a maple and allspice glaze that will make your kitchen smell absolutely wonderful. You could cook the ham the day before and have it ready to be roasted. Keep glazing for a bronzed finish.

The important thing is to remember is who’s round the table and not what’s on it. And accidentally forget to buy the sprouts….