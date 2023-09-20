A good turnout of local Jersey breeders attended the recent AHV Multibreed Calf Show
The event this year was held at the RUAS Balmoral Park, Logan Hall, where everyone enjoyed the excellent facilities the complex had to offer. This year’s event was able to be staged at Balmoral thanks to the Platinum Sponsorship provided by Animal Health Vision.
The Holstein NI Young Breeders hosted the event where a large turnout of calves across all the breeds made good use of the excellent new venue.
It was fantastic to see so many enthusiastic young people in the one place competing for the top awards.
The quality of the young handlers and the calves forward at the event did not disappoint the judges tasked with the job of placing both the showmanship and the calves.
The Jersey showmanship classes were placed by Jason Helen from County Cork, while the calves came under the eye of Laura Cornthwaite also from County Cork.
Calf Classes
Baby Jersey Calf:
1st Goldbrooke Ferdinand Curlew, Smyth McCann/Aoife O’Sullivan;
2nd Uppertully Maverick Tequila, McNeely Family;
3rd Goldbrooke Addiction Waffle, Smyth McCann/Aoife O’Sullivan.
Junior Calf:
1st Potterswalls Moonlight Lady 2, Fleming Family;
2nd Clandeboye Askin Marbel 2, Clandeboye Estate;
3rd Printshop Lemoncello, Liam Wallace.
Intermediate Calf:
1st Potterswalls Joyride Dorie Fee ET, Fleming Family;
2nd Potterswalls Ferdinand Magic 2, Fleming Family;
3rd Clandeboye Askin Marbel, Clandeboye Estate.
Senior Calf:
1st Potterswalls Chocochip Belle, Fleming Family.
Mature Calf:
1st Uppertully Levine Lady, McNeely Family.
Showmanship Classes
Novice/Junior:
1st Abbey McNeely;
2nd Harriet McCann;
3rd Jack McNeely.
Intermediate:
1st Ryan McNeely;
2nd Archie McNeely.
Senior:
1st Ailsa Fleming;
2nd Amy McNeely;
3rd Courtney McNeely.
Mature:
1st Chloe McNeely.