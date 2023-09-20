Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event this year was held at the RUAS Balmoral Park, Logan Hall, where everyone enjoyed the excellent facilities the complex had to offer. This year’s event was able to be staged at Balmoral thanks to the Platinum Sponsorship provided by Animal Health Vision.

The Holstein NI Young Breeders hosted the event where a large turnout of calves across all the breeds made good use of the excellent new venue.

It was fantastic to see so many enthusiastic young people in the one place competing for the top awards.

Fleming Family with their Jersey Calf Champion Potterswalls Moonlight Lady 2 taking the Reserve Interbreed title on the day. (Pic supplied by Ulster Jersey Cattle Club)

The quality of the young handlers and the calves forward at the event did not disappoint the judges tasked with the job of placing both the showmanship and the calves.

The Jersey showmanship classes were placed by Jason Helen from County Cork, while the calves came under the eye of Laura Cornthwaite also from County Cork.

Calf Classes

Baby Jersey Calf:

Senior Calf winner Potterswalls Chocochip Belle with handler Ailsa Fleming from the Fleming Family. (Pic supplied by Ulster Jersey Cattle Club)

1st Goldbrooke Ferdinand Curlew, Smyth McCann/Aoife O’Sullivan;

2nd Uppertully Maverick Tequila, McNeely Family;

3rd Goldbrooke Addiction Waffle, Smyth McCann/Aoife O’Sullivan.

Junior Calf:

Archie McNeely with Mature Calf Class winner Uppertully Levine Lady from the McNeely Family. (Pic supplied by Ulster Jersey Cattle Club)

1st Potterswalls Moonlight Lady 2, Fleming Family;

2nd Clandeboye Askin Marbel 2, Clandeboye Estate;

3rd Printshop Lemoncello, Liam Wallace.

Intermediate Calf:

Ailsa Fleming, Fleming Family winning the Intermediate Calf Class and Reserve Jersey Champion Calf with Potterswalls Joyride Dorie Dee ET. (Pic supplied by Ulster Jersey Cattle Club)

1st Potterswalls Joyride Dorie Fee ET, Fleming Family;

2nd Potterswalls Ferdinand Magic 2, Fleming Family;

3rd Clandeboye Askin Marbel, Clandeboye Estate.

Senior Calf:

1st Potterswalls Chocochip Belle, Fleming Family.

Mature Calf:

Harriet McCann with Baby Calf class winner Goldbrooke Ferdinand Curlew from Smyth McCann/Aoife O’Sullivan. (Pic supplied by Ulster Jersey Cattle Club)

1st Uppertully Levine Lady, McNeely Family.

Showmanship Classes

Novice/Junior:

1st Abbey McNeely;

2nd Harriet McCann;

3rd Jack McNeely.

Intermediate:

1st Ryan McNeely;

2nd Archie McNeely.

Senior:

1st Ailsa Fleming;

2nd Amy McNeely;

3rd Courtney McNeely.

Mature: