A great weekend had by all at Ardnacashel's annual St. Patrick's show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saturday was the day for the ponies and, despite wet weather conditions, the day was filled with much enjoyment and serious contenders riding in front of Judge, Miss Katie Scott from Co. Down.
Sunday was the turn of the horses and the judge for the day was Shane McKenna from Co. Kilkenny.
Results – Working Hunter Ponies
Cross-poles Working Hunter
1. Alia Fletcher and Topaz;
2. Jorja Dickson and Harvey;
3. Wesley Cole and Rhydian.
40cm Working Hunter Pony
1. Taylor Ree Doyle and Telynau Darwin;
2. Violet Campbell and Springwater Star Light;
3. Rebecca Cowan and Hugo;
4. Ella Dickson and Harvey.
50cm Performance
1. Ella Dickson and Harvey;
2. Taylor Ree Doyle and Telynau Darwin;
3. Violet Campbell and Springwater Star Light;
4. Enya Clarke and Carranurlear Lady;
5. Alex Hemsley and Vinnie.
60cm Working Hunter Pony
1. Jocelyn Hutchinson and Rhydyfelin starburst;
2. Lauren O'Rourke and Prince;
3. Rebecca Cowan and Hugo;
4. Alex Hemsley and Vinnie;
5. Violet Campbell and springwater Star Light;
6. Patricia Martin and Jackson.
60cm Small Breeds Working Hunter
1. Lauren O'Rourke and Max;
2. Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy.
Championship
Champion – Lauren O'Rourke and Max.
Reserve – Ella Dickson and Harvey.
70cm Working Hunter Pony
1. Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy.
70cm Connemara Working Hunter
1. Anna Glover and Ballynagilly Megan.
80cm Working Hunter Pony
1. Jocelyn Hutchinson and Cong Grey Star;
2. Cormac and Shanaghy Star;
3. Emma Plunket and Scrabo Blaze.
85cm Novice M&M Large Breed Working Hunter
1. Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker;
2. Abi Gardiner and Ashfield Casanova;
3. Taylor Ferguson and Corglass Sandra.
90cm Open M&M Large Breed Working Hunter
1. Emily Hawe and Crannard King Of Hearts;
2. Patrick McCready and Shantiks Boy;
3. Cormac and Shanaghy Star;
4. Taylor Ferguson and Corglass Sandra;
5. Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker;
6. Sophie Ennis and Achadh An Luir rainbow Mirah.
90cm Working Hunter Pony
1. Abi Gardiner and Ashfield Casanova;
2. Ella Mccrory and Bobby Dazzler.
1m Working Hunter Pony
1. Emily Hawe and Crannard King Of Hearts;
2. Megan Houston and Western Ocala;
3. Sophie Ennis and achadh An Luir rainbow Mirah.
1.10 Working Hunter Pony
1. Megan Houston and Western Ocala.
Championship
Champion – Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker.
Reserve – Jocelyn Hutchinson and Cong Grey Star.
Results – Show Ponie s
Ridden Connemara
1. Abi Gardiner and Ashfield Casanova;
2. Patrick McCready and Shantiks Boy;
3. Sophia Campbell and Andy;
4. Patricia Martin and Hazelwood Prince.
M&M Large Breed
1. Sophie McCormick and Fronarth Flash Gordon;
2. patrick McCready and Shantiks Boy;
3. patricia Martin and Hazelwood Prince;
4. Claire Mackay and Craigmore Silver Rebel.
Small Breed
1. Charlotte Hudson and Cher;
2. Taylor Ree Doyle and Telynau Darwin;
3. Katie Stewart and Clarmore royal reflection;
4. Violet Campbell and Springwater Star Light.
Championship
Champion – Charlotte Hudson and Cher.
Reserve – Abi Gardiner and Ashfield Casanova.
Tiny Tots Lead Rein
1. Charlotte Curran and Loneash Daisy;
2. Daisy Lee Rush and Lockeys Lad.
Lead Rein Pony
1. Jonny Massey and New Oat Hot Gossip;
2. Wesley Cole and Harvey.
M&M Lead Rein Pony
1. Jorja Dickson and Skyfall;
2. Charlotte Cassidy and Loneash Eirin.
Championship
Champion – Jonny Massey and New Oat Hot Gossip.
Reserve – Jorja Dickson and Skyfall.
Family Pony
1. Phoebe Sloan and Loneash Daisy.
First Ridden Pony
1. Ella Dickson and Rhydian;
2. Jonah Robinson and Caerserennog Topaz.
Newcomer
1. Ella Dickson and Harvey.
Ridden Pony
1. Ella Dickson and Harvey;
2. Penny Hudson and Hudsons Mermus;
3. Anthea Steele and New Oat Hot Gossip.
Veteran Pony
1. Alex Hemsley and Vinnie.
Intermediate
1. Penny Hudson and Hudsons Mermus.
Championship
Champion – Alex Hemsley and Vinnie.
Reserve – Ella Dickson and Harvey.
Supreme Champion – Charlotte Hudson and Cher.
Reserve Supreme Champion – Ella Dickson and Harvey.
Results – Horse Working Hunter
60Cc Working Hunter Horse
1. Adele Huddleson and Chakira.
70cm Working Hunter Horse
1. Laura Bell-McKevitt and Beechmont Spirit;
2. Adele Huddleson and Chakira;
3. Jane Bruce and Minnie The Minx;
4. Megan Houston and Donna Sola;
5. Alex Trotter and Herwick.
80cm Performance
1. Adele Huddleson and Chakira;
2. Jane Bruce and Minnie The Minx;
3. Sophie Adrian and Pablo;
4. Brian Firth and Socks;
5. Karen Connolly and Herbie.
80cm 4-Year-Old Working Hunter
1. Sammy Weston and Stella;
2. Jackie Conn and Kinnego Glencorran Hendricks.
80cm Amateur Working Hunter
1. Grace Morton and Kinnego Glencorran Archie;
2. Sophie Adrian and Pablo;
3. Anna Skelly and Willow;
4. Antonia Law and Highland Ruth.
80cm Working Hunter Horse
1. Megan Houston and Donna Sola;
2. Alex Trotter and Herdwick.
80cm Irish Draught Working Hunter
1. Jane Richardson and Red Rua.
90cm Working Hunter Horse
1. Tracey Manson and Gortfree Merry;
2. Jane Richardson and Red Rua;
3. Jim Mcshane and Denzil;
4. Sammy Weston and Sunny;
5. Antonia Law and Highland Ruth;
6. Cara Norman and I Am Wally.
1m Working Hunter Horse
1. Tracey Manson and Gortfree Merry.
Champion – Tracey Manson and Gortfree Merry.
Reserve – Grace Morton and Kinnego Glencorran Archie.
Results – Horse Showing
Lightweight Hunter
1. Cara Norman and I Am Wally.
Middle/Heavyweight Hunter
1. Chloe Thompson and Battles Gent.
Small Hunter
1. Grace Morton and Kinnego Glencorran Archie;
2. Katie Longmuir and Nady Diamond;
3. Emma Mccahon and Ralph;
4. Antonia Law and Highland Ruth.
Ladies’ Hunter
1. Rebecca Millar and Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go.
Irish Draught
1. Victoria Teuton and Shannaghmore Inferno;
2. Rebecca Millar and Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go;
3. Lauren Smyth and Castlelodge king Louis.
Hunter Championship
Champion - Victoria Teuton and Shannaghmore Inferno.
Reserve – Grace Morton And Kinnego Glencorran Archie.
Show Cob
1. Kerry Dickson and A Stolen Star;
2. Sarah Mcclelland and Braeville Admiration.
Traditional cob
1. Laura Bell-Mckevitt and Beachmount Spirit.
Cob Championship
Champion – Kerry Dickson and A Stolen Star.
Reserve - Laura Bell-Mckevitt and Beachmount Spirit.
Amateur Show Horse
1. Grace Morton and Kinnego Glencorran Archie;
2. Claire Bevan and The Devil's Diamond.
Newcomers
1. Katie Longmuir and Nady Diamond;
2. Emma Mccahan and Ralph;
3. Rebecca Belshaw and Loch Garman Girl.
Riding Horse
1. Penny Kelly and Hudsons Mermus;
2. Claire Bevan and The Devil's Diamond;
3. Victoria Laverty and Millennium Indi;
4. Rebekah Blakely and Amadan;
5. Victoria Mccurdy and Temple Bui.
Veteran Horse
1. Victoria Laverty and Millennium Indi;
2. Claire Young and Steelbreeze;
3. Victoria Mccurdy and Temple Bui.
Coloured Horse
1. Penny Kelly and Hudsons Mermus;
2. Anna Skelly and Willow.
Riding Horse Championship
Champion – Penny Kelly and Hudsons Mermus.
Reserve – Grace Morton and Kinnego Glencorran Archie.
Supreme Champion – Grace Morton and Kinnego Glencorran Archie.
Reserve Supreme – Penny Kelly and hudsons Mermus