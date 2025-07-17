A greener future for Northern Ireland as £850,500 in funding announced

News

NORTHERN Ireland has received a funding boost of £850,500 to help ensure people living across Belfast can enjoy nature and green spaces, close to home.

They are amongst 40 towns and cities receiving a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of a new mission.

Nature Towns and Cities is a coalition of organisations united by the ambition to enable millions more people to experience nature in their daily lives, particularly those places and communities currently lacking access to quality green space.

The first of its kind, this new programme announced by Natural England, National Trust and The National Lottery Heritage Fund with expert advice provided by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and other UK nature agencies, aims to help at least 100 places across the UK to become greener, healthier, happier places for people to live and work.

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “I am delighted to announce an investment of £15 million which will help 40 towns and cities across the UK better plan their urban nature recovery, connecting people and communities to their natural environment in the places they live.

“We have invested over £1bn in regenerating over 900 urban parks and green spaces over the last 30 years, helping nature thrive in towns everywhere – and this exciting initiative, working with partners right across the UK, will continue to build on this investment and give millions of people better access to nature close to home.”

Hilary McGrady, Director General at the National Trust, said: “Today nearly 40 per cent of people have no access to nature within 15 minutes of where they live. That needs to change. And the National Trust, alongside close partners, is working hard to deliver that much needed change.

“Nature, Towns and Cities is an exciting new programme, aligned with our 10 year aim to end unequal access, that will help nature, beauty and history spring to life in some of the most nature-poor areas across the country.

“Over the next 10 years, the support we're giving will benefit people living in 100 towns and cities across the UK. This necessary support combined with community outreach and excellent resources, will enrich places with green space and contribute to the healthy mind, body and future that people need.”

Belfast City Council in partnership with Ulster Wildlife will co-design a blueprint for nature recovery across the city and its surrounding areas, including the Lagan Valley Regional Park and the Belfast Hills.

As Northern Ireland is ranked among the world’s most nature-depleted regions, the project will be a catalyst for existing green and blue spaces to transition designs that have a nature and climate emphasis.

Opportunities will be explored to green the grey within the built environment, focussing on areas of need under the Belfast EJI (Equal Justice Initiative) and Belfast’s network of alleyways and peace walls, as well as emerging active travel routes. This will be achieved by implementing the use of Nature-based Solutions (NbS).

A new Project Manager, Conservation Officer, and Community Engagement specialist will help drive innovative approaches to nature-based solutions such as sustainable urban drainage to design proposals to better connect nature and people.

Belfast Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly said: “We are delighted to receive this invaluable investment in the future of our city.

“By co-designing proposals that better connect nature and people, we can create a shared stewardship of natural spaces for generations to come.

“Enhancing biodiversity and green infrastructure across our parks, playgrounds, avenues and alleyways will benefit everyone, particularly those who need nature the most.

“We look forward to working in collaboration with Ulster Wildlife and a range of other city partners to deliver this important ambition for Belfast and embed nature into the heart of our communities.”

Liz Loughran, Director of Natural Environment Division in NIEA, said: “Congratulations to Belfast City Council in partnership with Ulster Wildlife in securing this important funding which will contribute to making Belfast a nature-rich, thriving city.

“Supporting green spaces in urban areas through Nature Towns and Cities will connect people and nature, improving their wellbeing as well as helping the city adapt to climate change.

“We welcome the development of the Nature Towns and Cities initiative by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, National Trust, and Natural England and consider that the support for such projects is vital work which reflects the priorities of the Environmental Improvement Plan for Northern Ireland.”

Kickstarting the programme, 40 towns and cities across 19 partnerships will receive grants from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, from Portsmouth to Bradford in England, to Fife in Scotland, and Torfaen in Wales.

As well as the grants announced, the programme has also awarded Birmingham, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole as the UK’s first Nature Towns and Nature Cities, recognising their ambition and commitment for nature and communities.