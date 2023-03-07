A number of productive farms and nearly 500 acres of agricultural land are now for sale

They are for sale across Scotland as the market gains momentum.

Duncan Barrie, partner and head of farm sales and valuations at Galbraith, commented: “The more productive arable land and mixed farming units remain in high demand with a number of interested parties competing for each sale at closing date.

“Demand from land for afforestation and commercial tree planting and bare land for wider natural capital purposes has continued to underpin interest in the more marginal area of land, although buyers have begun to be more selective in last six months.

“The farms we currently have offered for sale represent a mix of geographical agricultural areas and includes two mixed farming units in Aberdeenshire, a compact former dairy unit in Ayrshire, and block of grassland and woodland within Dumfries and Galloway. As a firm we also have several other properties offering alternative development and amenity potential throughout Scotland and Northern England.”

Located in South Ayrshire is Coldcothill Farm and Land at Lochlea, a compact former dairy now run as a beef and sheep enterprise under a Short Limited Duration Tenancy (SLDT) agreement. Vacant possession will be available from 1 May 2023. It is on the market for offers over £1,200,000.

The traditional farmhouse is set within a steading of predominantly traditional buildings which are surrounded by a versatile block of farmland including woodland extending to 184.71 acres. There is a further block of land at Lochlea, located about half a mile south of the farm.

Cummerton is in rural Aberdeenshire in a prime farming area, well known for its productive and fertile land. It is for sale for over £825,000.

The sale includes a three-bedroom farmhouse, along with a range of modern and traditional farm buildings and farmland extending to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.

The land is in good heart having been farmed in an arable and grass rotation in recent years and is highly productive, capable of growing a wide range of crops, including potatoes.

Also on the market for offers over £810,000 is Newlands, lying in a productive area of farmland in central Aberdeenshire. The farmland extends to 119.3 acres and is currently farmed on a rotation of spring cereals and grass but has the potential to grow a wide range of crops.

There is a five-bedroom farmhouse, a range of traditional farm buildings and an additional area of land extending to 3.76 acres. A derelict stone-built croft, with adjacent land of 4.08 acres, which offers development potential.

Newlands lies in a productive area of farmland in central Aberdeenshire.

In Dumfries and Galloway, the land at Greenhead Farm extends to approximately 39.51 acres, with a mix of silage and grazing land as well as approximately 10.3 acres of woodland.

The grassland is in good heart with one field capable of silage production. The woodland at Greenhead Farm comprises a mix of mature coniferous species with silver birch lining the boundary. The land may be suitable for the erection of a semi-permanent structure for off-grid living or similar, subject to the necessary consents.