Officers in Mid Ulster have made local farmers and dog owners aware of the distressing ordeal in County Tyrone in order to prevent further attacks. The sheep were attacked in their field on the Cadian Road, Dungannon.

Police said: “This appears to be as a result of a dog attack which may have escaped from a home or yard in the area.

“Police would like to make the farming community aware so that precautions can be taken to try and prevent any further incidents.

“Can any dog owners please keep their dogs on a lead when out walking and if you can make sure that any dog runs/pens are secure to prevent escape,” they added.

Last month, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council urged owners to keep dogs under control around livestock following a number of “serious” attacks on sheep in that area.

In one week alone, ABC Council received and investigated three complaints of worrying livestock, with multiple sheep fatalities.

With spring just around the corner, many dog owners will visit the countryside as the weather begins to improve and the days become longer.

NFU Mutual issued the following advice to dog owners:

- Always keep dogs on the lead when walking in rural areas where livestock are kept but let go of the lead if chased by cattle

- Be aware that even small dogs can chase, injure and kill farm animals

- Take special care to keep close control of dogs unused to farm animals

