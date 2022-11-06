Between working on the family Suckler farm, and being an integral part of AbbeyAutoline’s agri team, the Garrison native has built up an extensive knowledge of the agricultural landscape in Northern Ireland.

Jonathan’s early life involved working alongside his dad, Eddie, and late brother Neil, on the family farm. It was here that Jonathan developed his life-long love for farming and his ambition to work alongside and support the local farming community.

After leaving university in 2017, Jonathan joined Northern Ireland’s largest agri insurance broker, AbbeyAutoline where he works as an Agri Account Executive.

Jonathan Graham, AbbeyAutoline Agri Account Executive.

Like Jonathan, most of the Farm Insurance team at AbbeyAutoline come directly or indirectly from a farming background. Providing a support network for Northern Ireland’s farmers is something which drew Jonathan to his role.

“Having grown up on the family farm, farming is something which is very important to me,” he said. It is an extremely enjoyable profession, but being a part of this community, I know only too well the challenges and the pressures which farmers face on a daily basis.

“As a broker, we can provide customers with choice, and we take the hassle out of searching for the best insurance deal.

“Being in a position at AbbeyAutoline to provide the right advice and to find our customers the best policies, tailored to meet their exacting needs, is something which is a great source of pride for me.

“As our team all have a connection to Northern Ireland’s farming community, we want to build lasting relationships with our new and existing customers and to support their farm business. This is something which is important to my colleagues.”

When he is not at work he can often be found working on the Suckler farm alongside his father.

He added: “It is something which always gives me tremendous satisfaction and I enjoy working along my dad and family.”