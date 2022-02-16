A Perfect ‘Mash’ - Cancer Focus NI and Mash Direct!

Marrying a shared passion for healthy living, Mash Direct and Cancer Focus NI are joining forces to raise vital funds and cancer awareness within local communities across Northern Ireland.

All money raised will stay in Northern Ireland to help local cancer patients and their families at one of the most difficult times of their lives.

Rosie Forsythe, Cancer Focus NI corporate fundraising manager, said: “We are delighted that Mash Direct has chosen to support Cancer Focus NI as its official charity partner. More than ever, we need this support to help our cancer patients and their families.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancer Focus NI and Mash Direct celebrate the perfect Mash with Cancer Focus Northern Ireland and Mash Direct celebrating the perfect ‘Mash’ with the announcement of their charity partnership.

“As a local charity, we are 90% dependent on fundraising, but a lot of our fundraising events have had to be cancelled, postponed or scaled down significantly over the last two years due to the impact of Covid-19.

“Covid also continues to impact cancer patients with delays in diagnostic services and treatment, heightening the anxiety, stress and loneliness that patients and their families might feel. Thankfully our services can help.

“Every year Cancer Focus NI supports 6,000 local cancer patients, their families and carers. The money raised through this partnership will help us to continue to support local people affected by cancer when they need it most.”

Rosie continued: “We have lots planned over the next 12 months! Staff at Mash Direct have already thrown themselves into fundraising and are planning to run the marathon and relay for us at the 40th Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon and have also signed up to our March a Million walking challenge. We’re also planning to deliver several Keeping Well van visits to Mash Direct premises and organise lunchtime cancer awareness sessions.

“We are very much looking forward to working with the team at Mash Direct and are truly grateful that they have chosen to support us.”

Jack Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer, Mash Direct said: “We know one in two people are affected by Cancer every year and more than 12,000 people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with Cancer.

“We would like to raise vital funds for local charity, Cancer Focus NI, and support the research and services they offer cancer patients and their families.

“As a company we believe there is a great synergy between Cancer Focus NI and Mash Direct; we both share a passion for healthy living and would like to highlight how important is to eat a well-balanced diet and live an active lifestyle.

“We have lots of activities planned over the next 12 months, but one of the big headliners will be the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. We are excited to be at the start line alongside Cancer Focus and will be encouraging everyone to support the charity and raise funds to support their research to treat and prevent cancer.”