A practical guide to autumn calving preparation

Proper preparation now for the upcoming autumn calving season is time well spent and it's one of the many topics covered in the new College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups, now open for application.

CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser Jonathan Brown emphasises the importance of monitoring cow body condition score (BCS) in the lead-up to calving.

He explains: “Recent grass growth this season has exceeded the long-term average, so it’s vital that farmers keep a close eye on cow condition. Aim for a BCS of 3 at calving. Cows above 3.5 are at risk of calving difficulties due to excess fat around the pelvic canal, while cows below 3 may struggle with colostrum production and delayed cycling.”

Jonathan suggests using cow condition to guide grazing strategies: “If cows are above BCS 3, they can be used to clean up poorer quality swards. For thinner cows, offer better grass or consider concentrates - but avoid major diet changes in the final weeks of pregnancy, as this can affect calf size more than cow condition.”

Good preparation for the upcoming calving period is a critical part of herd management.

Fly pressure is another seasonal challenge.

“July and August are peak months for fly irritation,” Jonathan notes. “Watch for signs of summer mastitis and consider garlic licks, fly repellents, or Stockholm tar on teats to reduce risk.”

Mineral status is also crucial.

Jonathan advises: “Blood sampling cows throughout the year helps avoid unnecessary spending on supplements. If minerals are needed, ensure they include copper (for immune function), iodine (to balance thyroid and metabolic activity), selenium (for muscle growth, development and maintenance), and cobalt (for vitamin B12 synthesis). Lick buckets are handy, but slow-release boluses offer a more consistent supply over a 4-5 month period.”

As calving approaches, Jonathan recommends moving cows to easily monitored fields near handling facilities. “Look out for signs like separation from the group, milk let-down, and a swollen vulva, these are indicators that calving is near,” he says.

He also stresses the importance of clean, functional calving facilities: “Now’s the time to check your calving gate, ropes, and aids. If intervention is needed and no progress is seen within two hours of the water bag appearing, don’t hesitate to call your vet, especially if the calf is mispresented.”

Safety is paramount. “Cow behaviour can be unpredictable during calving,” Jonathan warns. “Having the right equipment ready could be the difference between a live or dead calf.”

As calving moves indoors, Jonathan advises preparing housing early: “Make sure you’ve got straw, disinfectant, gloves, and lubricant gel on hand. It’ll save stress later.”

Post-calving, he recommends monitoring for milk fever and grass tetany. “Keep calcium and magnesium bottles ready. You can reduce tetany risk with magnesium boluses or lick buckets,” he adds.

Finally, Jonathan reminds farmers to observe both cow and calf closely: “Make sure they’ve bonded, the cow has cleansed, and there are no issues that could affect future fertility.”

CAFRE Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups are now open for application. Participation in a group can help increase the number of calving events achieving the annual Suckler Cow Scheme targets.

To make an application to the Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups go to: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-support/knowledge-transfer-programmes/suckler-cow-fertility-themed-group/ or for more information contact your local CAFRE Adviser.

Applications close on Friday 19 September at 4pm.